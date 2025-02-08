Robert Kiyosaki Advocates for Gold and Bitcoin Over Dollar Savings: 'It Is Smarter and Safer'

Renowned financial educator Robert Kiyosaki recently expressed his preference for gold and Bitcoin BTC/USD over saving in dollars, stirring up discussions in the financial world.

What Happened: In a post on X on Saturday, Kiyosaki voiced his opinion on the value of gold and Bitcoin in comparison to the dollar. He stated that owning these assets is a smarter and safer choice than saving dollars.

WHY I bought more gold and Bitcoin.



Answer: Owning gold and Bitcoin is smarter and safer than saving dollars. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 7, 2025

Kiyosaki, best known for his book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has been a long-time advocate for financial education and independence. His recent tweet further emphasizes his belief in the value of alternative assets over traditional currency.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s views reflect a growing trend among investors who are increasingly turning to alternative assets like gold and Bitcoin. This shift is driven by concerns over inflation and the declining purchasing power of the dollar.

While Kiyosaki’s tweet does not provide specific reasons for his preference, it is likely influenced by these broader market trends.

His stance adds to the ongoing debate about the future of traditional currencies and the role of digital assets in the global economy.

