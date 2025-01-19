Trump's Expected Executive Orders, Bitcoin's Bullish Surge, And More: This Week In Crypto

The week was filled with significant developments, from the anticipation of President-elect Donald Trump‘s executive orders to the bullish surge of Bitcoin. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Trump’s Day 1 Executive Orders

Betting markets are predicting a flurry of executive orders from President-elect Trump on his first day in office. Traders on the CFTC-regulated platform Kalshi anticipate Trump signing at least 15 executive orders, with the most aggressive bets on 50 or more. The first days of the Trump administration are expected to be highly consequential, with potential changes in tariffs, immigration, and Bitcoin policies.

Bitcoin’s Bullish Surge

Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe predicts a significant bullish surge for Bitcoin as it crosses the $100,000 mark ahead of Trump’s inauguration. He also suggests that altcoins, particularly those in the Ethereum ecosystem, will likely outperform Bitcoin.

Trump’s Crypto-Friendly Approach

Reports suggest that Trump is preparing to issue executive orders to create a more favorable environment for cryptocurrency firms. These actions are expected to occur shortly after he assumes office, marking a significant shift in the regulatory landscape for digital assets.

DCG Settles with SEC

Digital Currency Group (DCG) agreed to settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for misleading investors. DCG and its former executive, Soichiro "Michael" Moro, will collectively pay $38.5 million to the SEC to resolve charges related to providing false information about the financial state of Genesis Global Capital.

Altcoins’ Bullish Signal

As Bitcoin surpasses the $100,000 mark, a crypto analytics firm has observed a bullish signal for altcoins. The firm noted a significant increase in whale transactions for several altcoin projects, suggesting that investors might soon use these stablecoins to acquire altcoins.

