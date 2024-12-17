Michael Saylor Compared Bitcoin To New York Real Estate: Where Are Investors Winning The 'Endgame?'

The stark contrast between traditional real estate investments and cryptocurrency markets has come into sharp focus as Bitcoin BTC/USD crossed the $100,000 mark, while New York City’s real estate market maintains steady but modest growth, according to recent market data.

What Happened: New York City’s median home prices reached $785,000 in early 2024, showing a measured recovery from the slight dip to $764,000 in 2023, according to StreetEasy data cited by the NYC Comptroller’s office.

The city’s real estate appreciation has been notably conservative, with prices rising approximately 16% since the pre-pandemic period, significantly lower than the national average of 42%.

DoorLoop, a rental property management software company, reports that NYC real estate maintains an annual average appreciation rate of 6%, representing a stable but modest return for traditional investors.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price trajectory tells a dramatically different story, currently trading at $106,522. The cryptocurrency’s historical performance has been marked by extreme volatility, with annual returns ranging from gains of 1,369% in 2017 to losses of 73% in 2018.

In May, Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR, drew an intriguing parallel between the two assets in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

“New York City is the endgame for people that want to live in the greatest city in North America. Bitcoin is the endgame for anybody that wants to own the greatest property in the 21st century,” Saylor stated, referring to Bitcoin as “the apex property of the human race.”

Bitcoin’s journey since 2009 has been remarkable, with its price soaring from just $0.0009 per coin in the first transaction to approximately $106,000 in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 244.32% over 15 years.

Early on, Bitcoin’s price remained under $1 until 2011, when it reached $0.2972, and surged to $946.48 by 2013. Despite extreme volatility, such as the 1,369% surge in 2017 and a 73.48% drop in 2018, Bitcoin has shown resilience and strong long-term growth. As of 2024, year-to-date gains stand at 141.48%, highlighting its continued dominance in the market.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization and son of President-elect Donald Trump, shared his perspective at the Bitcoin MENA 2024 Conference during an interview with Bitcoin Magazine. Despite his background in real estate, Trump acknowledged cryptocurrency’s advantages over physical assets, particularly noting real estate’s illiquidity and higher transaction costs.

The investment comparison highlights key differences in accessibility and costs. Real estate purchases involve fees including taxes, realtor commissions, and property improvements, while Bitcoin transactions typically require minimal fees for purchase and transfer to self-custody.

For investors weighing their options, the choice between NYC real estate and Bitcoin represents a fundamental decision between steady, traditional appreciation and the potential for dramatic gains coupled with significant risk.

The emergence of Bitcoin ETFs has significantly increased retail investor interest, with prominent offerings such as iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC, ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB, Bitwise Bitcoin ETF BITB, Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust BTC, ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO, and Volatility Shares Trust 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITX, providing various options for investors seeking exposure to the cryptocurrency market.

