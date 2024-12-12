Michael Saylor Lauds Bitcoin's $100,000 Milestone: 'It Will Be Embraced' By The World's Wealthy And Powerful

In the latest episode of Galaxy Research‘s "Galaxy Brains" podcast, MicroStrategy MSTR executive chairman Michael Saylor reflected on Bitcoin's BTC/USD historic rise to $100,000 and what it means for the future of digital assets.

What Happened: Calling it a "numeric punctuation" and predicting that “it will be embraced,” Saylor framed the milestone as proof of Bitcoin's permanence and its maturation into a cornerstone of the financial landscape.

He believes Bitcoin is not just a part of the future financial landscape—it is actively shaping it.

In the podcast released on Wednesday, Saylor described this moment as signalling Bitcoin's transition from a speculative asset to an institutional mainstay.

"Bitcoin is here to stay," Saylor declared, emphasizing that it is no longer just part of the financial future but actively shaping it.

Saylor outlined his vision for Bitcoin's role in national economies, advocating for the replacement of gold reserves with Bitcoin.

He suggested that such a shift could radically alter global financial dynamics, strengthening nations that adopt this strategy.

Also Read: Goldman Sachs CEO Says Bank Can Consider Bitcoin, Ethereum Spot Trading If Regulations Allow

Why It Matters: Saylor also recounted MicroStrategy's journey, navigating volatile markets and regulatory challenges, including China's crypto crackdown.

Bitcoin has bolstered MicroStrategy's performance, with its stock outperforming major tech companies and Bitcoin itself since implementing its Bitcoin-focused strategy.

Saylor attributes this success to MicroStrategy’s unique “2121 plan,” a $21 billion equity shelf registration and $21 billion fixed income plan over three years, which he calls “the biggest equity shelf registration in the history of capital markets.”

Saylor was critical of companies allocating small portions, such as 2% of their portfolios to Bitcoin, calling it "silly."

He argued for substantial Bitcoin holdings as a superior alternative to conventional cash management strategies like dividends or stock buybacks.

Saylor predicted that if giants like Microsoft MSFT adopted a Bitcoin strategy akin to MicroStrategy’s, their market caps could see significant growth.

What's Next: Saylor's remarks highlight Bitcoin's potential as a transformative asset, acting not only a hedge against inflation but also a strategic tool for economic and financial innovation.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock