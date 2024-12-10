Block CEO Jack Dorsey Sports Cryptic 'Satoshi' T-Shirt At Africa Bitcoin Conference

CEO and co-founder of Block Inc. Jack Dorsey made an appearance in Kenya for the Africa Bitcoin Conference, which will take place in Nairobi from Dec. 9 to 11.

What Happened: Dorsey, who had previously endorsed the conference in April at a Bitcoin BTC/USD event in Madeira, Portugal, is fulfilling his promise to attend its third edition. The conference aims to boost Bitcoin adoption across Africa and strengthen ties within the international community.

At the Madeira event, Dorsey praised the conference’s efforts to raise awareness and promote Bitcoin use in Africa. He emphasized the continent’s potential for Bitcoin to significantly impact lives. Dorsey returns as a speaker, having inspired audiences at the inaugural event in Accra, Ghana.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey arrives in Kenya pic.twitter.com/yH1TpdvbXj — Kenyans.co.ke (@Kenyans) December 9, 2024

Farida Nabourema, the visionary behind the Africa Bitcoin Conference, expressed her excitement over Dorsey’s participation. She stated, “Having Jack Dorsey on board is a testament to the global significance of our mission.”

The conference gathers thought leaders, industry experts, and enthusiasts to explore Bitcoin’s opportunities in Africa.

Why It Matters: Dorsey’s presence at the Africa Bitcoin Conference underscores his ongoing commitment to Bitcoin and its potential as a transformative financial tool. Recently, he reiterated Block Inc.’s SQ Bitcoin-centric strategy, highlighting the cryptocurrency as the centerpiece of the company’s financial services. Dorsey believes that establishing a native currency for the Internet could accelerate business operations globally.

Moreover, Bitcoin’s potential to address specific challenges in Africa has been highlighted by various advocates. For instance, a Kenyan village has adopted Bitcoin in daily life, from local shops to gyms, showcasing the cryptocurrency’s practical applications.

