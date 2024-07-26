Bitcoin A 'Perfect Solution' To Some African Problems, Says Fossil Fuel Advocate — From Electricity To Gyms, This Is How King Crypto Is Helping A Village

A village in Kenya has grabbed headlines for its community-driven approach to adopting Bitcoin BTC/USD in every aspect of life.

From Local Shops And Gyms, Bitcoin Is Everywhere

In a post dated 23 June, Jusper Machogu, who introduces himself as a small-scale rural farmer and a fossil fuel advocate, shared videos, highlighting the growing acceptance of Bitcoin in his community.

Bitcoin can be a perfect solution to some of Africa's problems. Bitcoin Chama has gotten two local shops to accept bitcoin already. Their Banana Fitness Gym also accepts Bitcoin and from time to time holds free Bitcoin classes for the gym members.



Bitcoin Kwa Wote (Bitcoin for… https://t.co/YVS7BYRazE pic.twitter.com/mOFzZftXyN — Jusper Machogu (@JusperMachogu) July 21, 2024

He pointed out that Bitcoin Chama, a local self-help group, has successfully convinced two local stores to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment.

Banana Fitness Gym, another local business created with the help of this initiative, not only accepts Bitcoin but also conducts free Bitcoin classes for its members periodically.

Machogu’s post ended with the phrase “Bitcoin Kwa Wote,” which translates to “Bitcoin for all.”

A look at Machogu's X timeline shows numerous posts about how the world's largest cryptocurrency has helped transform the lives of residents in rural Kisii in southwestern Kenya.

He talks about how low-income families in the village have got access to electricity, thanks to a Bitcoin-funded rural electrification project.

Iteba's family (family number 3 for this month) is now connected to the grid. Can you imagine a family lacking less than $300 to have access to electricity?

The children will especially benefit because now they don't have to use kerosene lamps for lighting.

Bitcoin is… https://t.co/3eUPrgCJuG pic.twitter.com/vX1o0VYEhs — Jusper Machogu (@JusperMachogu) May 30, 2024

He even claimed that community-pooled Bitcoin helped build a bigger house for a family and later got it connected to the grid. "Thanks to Bitcoin, his family has a bigger, neater house. He has since then bought a cow with the saved funds," Machogu said.

The aforementioned example underscored the significance of inflation-resistant currencies for not-so-privileged regions around the world.

In fact, the self-help group Bitcoin Chama, which pools Bitcoin investments, was founded on the need to protect savings from an inflationary Kenyan Shilling.

Machogu’s Pro-Fossil Fuel Advocacy Grabs Attention

Machogu also defends his climate denialism, blaming "anti-African, anti-human" Western entities for keeping African nations poor in the name of climate change.

African leaders must resist pressure from these anti-African antihuman Western organizations striving to keep us poor in the name of climate change or environmental conservation.

They don't want Africans to have what they have- Economic hitmen! https://t.co/Jv21lfm1uu pic.twitter.com/DmubCtTSrv — Jusper Machogu (@JusperMachogu) May 9, 2024

Furthermore, he appears unconcerned about the environmental impact of the Bitcoin generation process, claiming that mined Bitcoin has done more for his community than gold ever has.

How is that my problem? The West is transforming electrons into money(Bitcoin) directly. We are using our children to mine gold for the corrupt Western governments.

The mined Bitcoin is doing so much in my community than our gold ever did. — Jusper Machogu (@JusperMachogu) May 18, 2024

In an interview, the farmer described a recent BBC report, which revealed that he received thousands of dollars in funding from oil and gas interests in Western countries, a “personal attack.”

Thanks for having me today Jeff!

We had a great discussion about the BBC personal attack on me and why Fossil Fuels for Africa https://t.co/vxG1CIxiec — Jusper Machogu (@JusperMachogu) June 24, 2024

The debate around Bitcoin mining’s environmental impact continues to be debated. According to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, the annual greenhouse emissions from Bitcoin mining were higher than in countries like Kenya and Romania.

