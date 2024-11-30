MicroStrategy's Imminent Inclusion In Nasdaq 100 Could Reportedly Spark Up To $2B In Fund Inflows

In a significant move, MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR looks set to join the Nasdaq 100 index, prompting a major reconstitution of the index. This change, based on market cap rankings as of Nov. 29, will take effect after Dec. 20.

What Happened: According to a report by Seeking Alpha, the inclusion of MicroStrategy, with its $94 billion market cap, will impact passive funds tracking the index, such as the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ and the Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQM.

These funds, along with the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call QYLD, will need to adjust their holdings to include MicroStrategy by Dec. 20.

MicroStrategy’s entry into the NASDAQ 100 introduces Bitcoin exposure to passive investors, as the company holds nearly 2% of the Bitcoin supply. Known for issuing stock to purchase Bitcoin, MicroStrategy’s strategy could affect the index’s dynamics.

See Also: MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Calls Bitcoin The ‘Manhattan In Cyberspace,' Says It's An Asset You Could Expect To ‘Last 1,000 Years'

The reconstitution may result in increased turnover and potential tracking errors for ETFs, as they will need to rebalance their portfolios to accommodate MicroStrategy’s growing market cap. This unique situation could lead to strategic trading opportunities for investors.

Why It Matters: MicroStrategy’s potential inclusion in the NASDAQ 100 is a testament to its growing influence in the financial markets, particularly due to its aggressive Bitcoin strategy.

Recently, Bernstein described MicroStrategy as a “Bitcoin magnet,” projecting it could hold 4% of the global Bitcoin supply by 2033. However, this strategy is not without risks, as some analysts caution about its long-term viability.

Additionally, Michael Saylor, co-founder of MicroStrategy, recently revealed that the company is generating substantial profits from its Bitcoin holdings, reportedly making $500 million a day as Bitcoin nears $100,000.

This has contributed to a surge in MicroStrategy’s stock, which has increased by 465% year-to-date, significantly impacting ETFs linked to its performance, as noted in a recent report.

MicroStrategy’s recent $3 billion offering of 0% convertible senior notes, completed swiftly, underscores investor confidence in its strategy. These notes offer no interest but allow participation in the equity upside, reflecting the market’s appetite for exposure to MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin-driven growth.

Price Action: Bitcoin was hovering at $96,776 at the time of writing, up by 0.46% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

MicroStrategy’s stock closed at $387.47 on Friday, falling slightly by 0.35%. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 465%.

The MicroStrategy stock has a consensus rating of “Buy,” according to Benzinga Pro data. The highest price target is $690, while the consensus price target is $449.50, implying a 16% upside.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: MicroStrategy