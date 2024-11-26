Will GameStop, AMC Follow MicroStrategy, Rumble Into Bitcoin?

MicroStrategy Inc MSTR drove market conversations around a “Bitcoin treasury,” whereby companies allocate treasury funds to Bitcoin BTC/USD rather than traditional investments. Rumble Inc RUM followed suit, as revealed in an announcement on Monday. This begs the question: Which companies will adopt Bitcoin next?
The Announcement: Shares of Rumble jumped over 3% on Tuesday morning following the company board’s approval of a Bitcoin plan. The strategy involves potential investments of up to $20 million in Bitcoin, or approximately 212 coins at current market prices.
MicroStrategy’s stock has catapulted over 400% in 2024 due to the company’s high exposure to Bitcoin.
Commentators Catch On: Angel investor Jason Calacanis reacted sarcastically to the decision in a post on X.
“Let's get GameStop to move cash to btc next! To the moon 🚀😂😂😂,” Calacanis posted. “What could go wrong!”
Other users joked that MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor had created an “infinite money printing machine.”
What’s Next?: Other meme and retail-oriented stocks could join the fray, including GameStop Corp GME and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC. Benzinga has contacted both companies for comment on the matter.
GameStop’s board approved a plan in 2023 allowing CEO Ryan Cohen to have increased control over the company’s large cash hoard. Cohen could allocate cash to alternative investments.
Some investors are seemingly not enthused. A Benzinga poll in June found that GameStop followers were least interested in cryptocurrency investments among other potential company announcements.
Also Read:
- Bitcoin Correction Could Go As Deep As $88,700 But $125,000 Year-End Target Remains In Play, Says Standard Chartered
Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.