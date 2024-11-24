Crypto Expert Who Called 2022 Market Crash Warns About Bitcoin

A well-known crypto analyst who accurately predicted the market collapse of 2022 is now cautioning that Bitcoin BTC/USD may be nearing a local top.

What Happened: Pseudonymous analyst Capo believes that certain indicators suggest Bitcoin could face a pullback in the near future. The analyst, recognized for their precise market calls, has shared their concerns about Bitcoin's current trajectory.

In a recent post on Telegram, the crypto expert pointed to factors like overextended bullish sentiment and waning momentum as signs that a correction might be imminent.

Bitcoin has recently experienced a significant recovery, climbing past $37,000 after a prolonged bear market. However, the analyst warns that the asset's strong rally could be losing steam, leaving it vulnerable to short-term declines. Capo argues that traders should exercise caution and prepare for potential volatility.

"I'm still out of the market for a few weeks now. At this point, it doesn't matter if Bitcoin reaches $98,000, $99,000, or if it goes above $100,000. The local top could occur at any moment, and this movement could be fully retraced," Capo said in the post.

Capo outlines several reasons for his belief that a market correction is likely, including the fact that pro-crypto U.S. President-elect Donald Trump won't assume office until January 20th.

Capo shared some of the reasons why he is being cautious about the Bitcoin move.

“Sentiment is extremely bullish here. Retail is piling in massively, aping into memecoins. The memecoin rally feels overextended, and that's unhealthy. A strong correction is overdue, and it will likely affect the entire market. Trump is still not in power. The Democrats are still governing the country, and despite saying the transfer of power would be ‘smooth and in a peaceful way,' they are already trying to provoke a big war. In my view, this is a desperate attempt to apply the martial law or/and leave Trump in a complicated position,” Capo said in the post.

Capo added, “Also, the US government holds 208,109 BTC (currently $20.15 billion). They recently got approval to sell the Silk Road Bitcoin, likely through auctions or gradual sales. Honestly, it wouldn't be surprising if they timed it to tank BTC prices and make the next administration look bad – or just to make sure they don't leave those BTC behind for them to use.”

“Many altcoins are showing weakness and testing major levels as resistance. It's mostly a BTC and memecoins run, which is never a good sign. Not ruling out a few final altcoins pumps, but if my thesis is right, they could dump 60-80% over the next few weeks," the analyst concluded.

Why It Matters: Despite the cautionary outlook, Bitcoin remains a dominant force in the cryptocurrency market, with proponents pointing to its long-term potential as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. Institutional adoption and favorable regulatory developments continue to support the broader bullish case.

For investors, this latest warning serves as a reminder of the inherent volatility in the crypto market. While Bitcoin has defied expectations before, understanding market dynamics and being prepared for fluctuations is essential for navigating the space.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.