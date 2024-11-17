Here's How A Bitcoin Whale Nets $179M From A $120 Investment

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 17, 2024 12:15 PM | 2 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • From modest investment to vast fortune, a Bitcoin investor rides the cryptocurrency wave to a $179 million peak.
  • A 14-year hodl strategy pays off as 2,000 Bitcoin, untouched since 2010, make their way to Coinbase for a potential sale.

A Bitcoin BTC/USD investor has demonstrated the potential of long-term investment in digital assets by turning a mere $120 into a staggering $179 million over a 14-year period.

What Happened: A Bitcoin whale moved 2,000 Bitcoin, now worth $179 million, which had been untouched for 14 years.

Blockchain data indicates that the whale received the coins in 2010 when they were valued at just $0.06 each, making the total value of the coins at that time $120.

The investor transferred the Bitcoin to the American crypto exchange, Coinbase, last week, after seeing their holdings appreciate by nearly 150,000,000%. This move is presumed to be a step towards selling the digital asset.

Also Read: Kiyosaki Aims To Own 100 Bitcoins By 2025: ‘I Wish Bitcoin Was Back To $10 A Coin, But Wishing Has Never Made Poor People Richer’

Currently, Bitcoin is valued at $90,476, according to Benzinga data. It reached an all-time high of over $93,000 last week, marking an increase of about $20,000 since Election Day.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin whales, as they are known in the crypto world, are investors who accumulate large amounts of digital coins and hold onto them for years, watching their value increase exponentially.

Despite short-term volatility, Bitcoin typically appreciates more than most other assets in the long run, yielding substantial returns for those who hold onto it, known as “HODLers.”

This story serves as a testament to the potential of long-term investment in digital assets.

Image: Shutterstock

