Forget Dogecoin And Shiba Inu — This Meme Coin Skyrockets After Coinbase Hints At Possible Listing

Dogecoin DOGE/USD rival meme coin Floki FLOKI/USD has experienced a significant surge in value. This comes on the heels of an announcement by Coinbase, a leading US crypto exchange, about the potential inclusion of FLOKI in its future listings.

What Happened: Coinbase has disclosed its consideration of adding FLOKI to its listing roadmap. This roadmap is a tool used by the exchange for maintaining transparency and preventing insider trading on coins prior to their listing.

Following this announcement, FLOKI’s value experienced a sharp increase, rising from $0.000217 last week to a peak of $0.000280 within a matter of hours. At the time of writing, FLOKI is trading at $0.000239.

Assets added to the roadmap today: FLOKI (FLOKI)https://t.co/rRB9d3hSr2 — Coinbase Assets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseAssets) November 15, 2024

FLOKI, which was launched in 2021, is a utility token for the Floki ecosystem. Inspired by Elon Musk‘s pet Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, the Floki ecosystem provides a range of decentralized finance (DeFi) services on the Ethereum ETH and Base blockchains.

Why It Matters: The potential listing of FLOKI on Coinbase is a significant development for the memecoin.

Earlier last week, crypto analyst Bluntz predicted a substantial rise for FLOKI, forecasting that it could potentially surpass the $0.0005 level in the long term, which is more than double its current value.

The recent surge in FLOKI’s value following Coinbase’s announcement seems to validate this prediction.

The potential listing on a major exchange like Coinbase could provide FLOKI with increased visibility and credibility in the crypto market, potentially driving further increases in its value.

