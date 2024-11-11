Bitcoin Shatters $87,000 All-Time High, Ethereum Up 5%, Dogecoin Blasts Through $0.30 For 20% Gain In Memorable Monday Trading Session

Cryptocurrency markets are skyrocketing, with Bitcoin setting repeated all-time high marks on Monday.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $86,967.22 +9.4% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,323.2 +5.1% Solana SOL/USD $219.24 +6.2% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.322 +20.7% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002744 +8.7%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 52.5% and daily active addresses up by 18.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 6,787 to 10,856 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 67.1%. 100% of Bitcoin holders are currently in profit.

Coinglass data reports 193,370 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $681.83 million. Open interest of $48.6 billion is the highest in more than a year.

Bitcoin Archive reported that Bitcoin ETFs saw $1 billion in trading volume in only 35 minutes.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Cronos CRO/USD $0.1741 +43.6% Bittorent BTT/USD $0.0 5 1219 +27.6% Brett BRETT/USD $0.1205 +17%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices breaching the $87,000 mark, More Crypto Online predicts the rising possibility of crypto king reaching the long-term target zone of $100,000 to $130,000. Revealing his personal trading strategy, he expects to hold around 40% of core position. He plans to exit if key support levels break, signalling the onset of a potential bear market.

However, Michaёl van de Poppe sees a massive bearish divergence on the BTC chart indicating a trend reversal should be near.

A massive bearish divergence on the #Bitcoin dominance implies that a trend reversal is in. pic.twitter.com/OgdVN85R58 — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) November 11, 2024

Santiment data noted that over the past year, whale and shark wallets with at least 10 BTC have accumulated a total of 234,150 bitcoin, now worth $19.76 billion. The on-chain platform sees that the price spike can largely be attributed to the continued confidence and accumulation from these large key stakeholders.

It further noted that consistent FUD, capitulation events and inconsistent faith in crypto have contributed to the run up. Its prediction: "prices can climb as long as whales continue buying more and the retail crowd keeps selling them their cheap coins during small dips."

Income Sharks drew a comparison to historical patterns, stating that this is no different than the prior election years of 2016 and 2020.

Markets price in the new president and optimism that things will get better. 2024 looks to be no different than 2020 and 2016 (election years). Risk on during the golden pocket where markets have certainty. Risk off when the sell the news event (Inauguration Day) approaches. pic.twitter.com/FNFANxPqGH — IncomeSharks (@IncomeSharks) November 11, 2024

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock