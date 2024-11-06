Dogecoin's Sister Coin First Neiro On Ethereum Jumps 53% To Top Daily Crypto Gainers List

Dog-themed meme coin First Neiro On Ethereum (NEIRO) emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the Donald Trump-induced cryptocurrency market rally Wednesday.

What happened: NEIRO, named after the newly adopted Shiba Inu pup of the owner of Kabosu, the inspiration of Dogecoin DOGE/USD and many dog-themed cryptocurrencies, swelled 53% over the last 24 hours.

The Ethereum ETH/USD-based meme coin saw its trading volume balloon 331% to over a billion in the last 24 hours, while its market capitalization approached $900 million.

Linked by a "familial" connection, NEIRO has followed DOGE's rallies of late, but this time its returns vastly outperformed those of its sister coin.

Since its launch in August, NEIRO has been on a parabolic run, netting eye-popping returns of 46853.91%.

DOGE, meanwhile, was up over 10%, riding high on Trump's presidential victory and prospects of an Elon Musk-headed Department of Government Efficiency, or ‘DOGE.'

DOGE has risen 122% year-to-date, making it the best-performing cryptocurrency among the top ten biggest coins by market capitalization;

Price Action: At the time of writing, NEIRO was exchanging hands at $0.002126, up 53.20% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

