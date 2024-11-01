Kamala Harris's Biggest Backer On Polymarket Sees $700,000 Swing In His Favor, But His Predicted Election Winner May Surprise You

Pseudonymous Polymarket trader ‘Redegen' has reaffirmed his position on Vice President Kamala Harris winning the popular vote, even as former President Donald Trump remains the favorite to win the electoral college.

What Happened: Redegen noted Trump's odds drifting and anticipates further movement before election day. He commented, "Our internal data and election analysis continue to point to Trump as the next president, with Harris likely winning the popular vote."

Redegen's multi-million-dollar position on Harris winning the popular vote has seen substantial fluctuation, with the trader previously down $465,000. However, his position is now over $300,000 in profit with his $7.08 million total outlay still on Harris. The trader also holds a position against Trump winning both the popular vote and the election.

His confidence remains intact, even as Trump's odds currently sit lower at 62% from last week's 67%, while Harris' popular vote odds have surged to 64%.

Why It Matters: Redegen's stance underscores the divide in prediction markets, where Harris holds a polling lead but trails in overall election betting odds.

According to data from Primo Data and Polymarketanalytics, Trump’s largest backers hold a majority of the shares, while Harris’s supporters appear more diverse and evenly distributed. While top five holders of Harris' account for only 18% of shares, Donald's five major accounts hold 50% of the total 162 million shares.

