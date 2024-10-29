MicroStrategy, Coinbase Shares Are Rising Tuesday: What's Going On?

Crypto-related stocks MicroStrategy Inc MSTR and Coinbase Global Inc COIN are trading higher Tuesday as Bitcoin BTC/USD prices move higher. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: The price of Bitcoin crossed the $71,000 level Tuesday morning for the first time since June, driving strength in the broader crypto market and in crypto-related stocks. Bitcoin was up 3.76% over a 24-hour period, trading around $71,600 at last check.

The Bitcoin surge coincides with significant Bitcoin ETF inflows of approximately $479 million on Monday. Bitcoin ETFs have seen inflows in 11 of the past 12 trading days alongside increased derivatives activity.

Coinbase appears to be rising on the back of increased volatility of crypto assets. As a crypto exchange, the company benefits from volatility as increased price movement often drives more trading activity on the platform.

MicroStrategy is a business intelligence, mobile software, and cloud-based services company, but more than anything else, it serves as a proxy for Bitcoin. As of June 30, MicroStrategy held a total of 226,331 Bitcoin purchased at an average price of $36,821.

Volatility in MicroStrategy’s stock due to its Bitcoin position allows the company to borrow and raise capital at low cost in order to turn around and buy more Bitcoin.

Coinbase and MicroStrategy will both report financial results for the third quarter after the market close on Wednesday.

Coinbase is expected to report earnings of 43 cents per share and revenue of $1.253 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro. Analysts expect MicroStrategy to report a loss of 14 cents per share and revenue of $122.66 million.

MSTR, COIN Price Action: At the time of publication, MicroStrategy shares were up 1.17% at $258.21 and Coinbase shares were up 1.09% at $218.41, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Eivind Pedersen from Pixabay.