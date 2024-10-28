Bitcoin Up 2%, Dogecoin Surges 11%: Crypto Markets Storm Out Of The Gates On Monday, But Trader Cautions To 'Stick To Your Plan'

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher as Donald Trump‘s election odds continue their rally.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $69,526.75 +2.6% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,506.32 +0.7% Solana SOL/USD $176.00 -0.4% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1577 +11.6% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.0000178 +4%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 11.1% and daily active addresses falling by 11.6%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 6,085 to 5,505 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 57%.

Coinglass data reports 64,482 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours as the total liquidations came in at $153.80 million.

Metaplanet revealed that it has purchased additional 156.78 BTC.

VanEck Head Of Digital Assets predicts Bitcoin will be worth $3 million and used as a global reserve asset by 2050.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1577 +11.6% Bitcoin SV BSV/USD $50.39 +9.7% THORChain RUNE/USD $5.81 +8.7%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices chasing the $70,000-mark, crypto analyst Miles Deutscher noted that with the election just days away, there are three key strategies to navigate the anticipated crypto market volatility.

Avoid leverage as the period will be highly volatile with lower liquidity with market makers reducing activity to minimize risk.

Stick to spot trading to avoid potential losses and look for buying opportunities in intra-day or intra-week corrections.

Do not to trust the first move as initial price movements can be misleading. "Even a Trump win could trigger a short-term dip before rebounding" he said, so avoid FOMO and wait for clearer trends.

Concluding, he urged to "stick to your plan" and expect "heightened noise and speculation."

Another trader Benjamin Cowen marks the July high level of $70,040 as the milestone.

#BTC is nearing $70k –



The high from July was $70,040 so that is the milestone pic.twitter.com/Hv3F9GySkY — Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) October 28, 2024

