'Asia's MicroStrategy' Metaplanet Buys Another $10.4M In Bitcoin, Exceeds 1,000 BTC Holdings

Tokyo-listed Metaplanet Inc. has announced a significant expansion of its Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings with an additional purchase valued at approximately $10.4 million, further establishing its presence in the digital asset market.

What Happened: The recent acquisition, totaling 156.783 BTC at an average price of $66,575 per Bitcoin, brings Metaplanet's total Bitcoin holdings to over 1,018 BTC, currently valued at around $67.1 million.

This latest purchase highlights Metaplanet's ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value through cryptocurrency investments, positioning itself as a rising competitor to prominent Bitcoin-holding firms such as MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR.

Metaplanet's aggressive accumulation strategy, initiated in April 2024, has seen the company spend over $62.8 million on Bitcoin, with a cumulative average purchase price of $61,663 per BTC.

Like MicroStrategy, led by Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor, Metaplanet views Bitcoin as a long-term asset that complements its corporate treasury.

This strategy has prompted comparisons to MicroStrategy, which holds more than 150,000 BTC as of the latest reports, and other firms like Marathon Digital MARA, which has acquired over 26,000 BTC.

The company's approach to Bitcoin investment includes a sophisticated tactic of selling put options alongside its purchases, allowing Metaplanet to manage downside risk and potentially acquire more BTC at lower prices if the market declines.

Metaplanet's latest Bitcoin acquisition is part of a broader movement among global companies such as Tesla, Block Inc. (formerly Square) and PayPal, which have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets over recent years.

Tesla famously invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin in 2021, while Block Inc. committed $220 million across 2020 and 2021, signaling increasing corporate confidence in Bitcoin as a long-term asset.

Emulating these major firms, Metaplanet has branded itself as “Asia's answer to MicroStrategy,” with ambitions to build one of the largest Bitcoin treasuries among Asian companies.

Metaplanet's shares saw a 7% surge following the announcement, trading at approximately $7.5 USD, according to Google Finance data

What’s Next: As institutional demand for Bitcoin continues to grow, discussions around cryptocurrency investment strategies and corporate treasury diversification will be highlighted at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

