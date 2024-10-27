Michael Saylor Sparks Crypto-Politics Debate: Asks Who's The Better Bitcoin Candidate Among Trump And Harris?

With the presidential election just a week away, MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor turned up the political heat a few notches higher, asking who between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris would be better for Bitcoin BTC/USD.
What Happened: Saylor, a known Bitcoin evangelist, has been vocal about the cryptocurrency’s growing influence in political discourse.
On Sunday, he added an X poll, asking his 3.6+ million followers their opinion on the polarizing question. As of this writing, Trump was leading with 91% of the votes, with still 18 hours left for the polling. The total number of votes stood at 61,238.
See Also: Growing US Deficits Could Boost Bitcoin, Says Investment Guru — But Only Under One Condition
Why It Matters: Last month, Saylor said that the Republicans, particularly Trump, have adopted a progressive stance towards cryptocurrencies while the Democrats were “drifting to the middle.”
He had earlier recognized Bitcoin’s entry into the political conversation, a development that was unthinkable four years ago, with special praise reserved for Trump’s ‘never sell your Bitcoin’ stand and the Republican nominee’s idea of a national Bitcoin stockpile.
Prediction markets were betting in favor of Trump to win the election, with cryptocurrency-focused Polymarket predicting a 65% chance of the former president’s victory, while Kalshi showed his odds at 62%.
National polls revealed a much tighter fight, with the New York Times and CNN polls showing both Harris and Trump tied at 48% and 47%, respectively.
Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $67,744.20, up 1.18% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Photo Courtesy: Wikimedia
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.