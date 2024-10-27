Michael Saylor Sparks Crypto-Politics Debate: Asks Who's The Better Bitcoin Candidate Among Trump And Harris?

With the presidential election just a week away, MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor turned up the political heat a few notches higher, asking who between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris would be better for Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: Saylor, a known Bitcoin evangelist, has been vocal about the cryptocurrency’s growing influence in political discourse.

On Sunday, he added an X poll, asking his 3.6+ million followers their opinion on the polarizing question. As of this writing, Trump was leading with 91% of the votes, with still 18 hours left for the polling. The total number of votes stood at 61,238.

Which candidate is better for #Bitcoin? — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) October 27, 2024

Why It Matters: Last month, Saylor said that the Republicans, particularly Trump, have adopted a progressive stance towards cryptocurrencies while the Democrats were “drifting to the middle.”

He had earlier recognized Bitcoin’s entry into the political conversation, a development that was unthinkable four years ago, with special praise reserved for Trump’s ‘never sell your Bitcoin’ stand and the Republican nominee’s idea of a national Bitcoin stockpile.

Prediction markets were betting in favor of Trump to win the election, with cryptocurrency-focused Polymarket predicting a 65% chance of the former president’s victory, while Kalshi showed his odds at 62%.

National polls revealed a much tighter fight, with the New York Times and CNN polls showing both Harris and Trump tied at 48% and 47%, respectively.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $67,744.20, up 1.18% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

