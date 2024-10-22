Michael Saylor Wants To Give Away His Assets 'Just Like Satoshi Left A Million Bitcoin To The Universe:' 'I'm Leaving Whatever I've Got To The Civilization'

MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR founder Michael Saylor hinted at leaving all his assets for the betterment of “civilization” after death, in the absence of a family and children.

What Happened: During a recent interview with journalist Madison Reidy, the Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist struck a sentimental note when questioned about his desired legacy.

“I'm a single guy with no children— when I'm gone, I'm gone. Just like Satoshi [Nakamoto] left a million Bitcoin to the universe, I'm leaving whatever I've got to the civilization,” Saylor responded, drawing an equivalence with the accomplishments of the towering cryptocurrency figure.

Like his other bullish takes on Bitcoin, here again, Saylor likened the top cryptocurrency to steel, which would form the basis of something “much grander” in the twenty-first century.

Why It Matters: These remarks aligned with what Saylor said during the Bitcoin 2024 conference earlier this year.

"When I'm gone, my stock, my shares, my assets flow into a public charity whose mission is to support Bitcoin and the adoption of Bitcoin forever,” the Bitcoin billionaire said.

Saylor's audacious Bitcoin gambit has transformed his software development firm MicroStrategy into a proxy for the world's largest digital asset.

MicroStrategy adopted Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset in 2020, becoming the first publicly listed company to pursue this strategy, and hasn’t looked back since then. Today, it holds over $17 billion of its total capital in Bitcoin, according to bitcointreasuries.net.

Saylor has made it aptly clear on numerous forums that MicroStrategy would never sell the Bitcoins it purchases, reflecting his belief in the upside potential of the cryptocurrency.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $67,542.99, down 1.52% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

