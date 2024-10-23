Cat Victory Over Dogs? Popcat Rally Defies Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Decline, Coin's YTD Gains Skyrocket 15344%

Cat-themed Popcat (POPCAT) shrugged off declines in the meme coin space to emerge as one of the market's biggest gainers on Tuesday.
What happened: The Solana SOL/USD–based coin rose 5.63% in the last 24 hours, becoming the second-best-performing cryptocurrency in the market.
The billion-dollar capitalization coin saw its trading volume surge 44% in the 24-hour interest, indicating significant demand.
POPCAT resisted a down-trending meme coin market, which saw established players like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu DOGE/USD fall by 4.74% and 2.69%, respectively.
With a staggering year-to-date gain of 15344%, POPCAT was the cryptocurrency market's biggest gainer in 2024.
POPCAT led the Solana meme coin frenzy this year. Other coins created on the network, like dogwifhat WIF/USD and cat in a dogs world (MEW) recorded gains of 1477% and 416%, respectively.
POPCAT's defiance comes amid a sideways market as Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD struggled to make a decisive upside breakout.
Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $66,962.86, down 0.51% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
