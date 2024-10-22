Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Flat As Stocks Show Weakness For Second Straight Day: Analyst Anticipates Further Downsides Before A Liquidity Grab At This Level

Leading cryptocurrencies went sideways on Tuesday, aligning with the stock market’s subdued movements.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin BTC/USD +0.77% $67,187.47 Ethereum ETH/USD

-0.44% $2,616.25 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -2.07% $0.1381

What Happened: Bitcoin experienced volatile price activity in the $67,000 range, with bulls eyeing the psychologically critical $70,000 milestone and higher.

Ethereum dropped nearly to $2,500 before reversing course. These assets spiked to multi-month highs just before the trading week began but have since failed to sustain the rally.

Total cryptocurrency liquidations exceeded $112 million in the last 24 hours, with bullish leveraged traders facing the most losses.

According to Coinglass, nearly $1.6 billion in short positions will be liquidated if Bitcoin rebounds to $69,000.

The Open Interest in Bitcoin futures dropped by 0.60%, mirroring the contraction in spot price.

However, market sentiment remained in the "Greed" zone as of this writing, according to the Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:45 p.m. EDT) Beam (BEAM) +10.73% $0.01951 Popcat (POPCAT) +10.70% $1.42 Kaspa (KAS) +5.72% $0.1358

The global cryptocurrency stood at $2.33 trillion, contracting 0.66% in the last 24 hours.

Major stock indexes closed lower for the second straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.02% to end at 42,924.89. The S&P 500 dipped 0.05% to 5,851.20. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite proved to be the silver lining, closing 0.18% higher at 18,573.13.

The sluggish moves come amid the rising benchmark 10-year Treasury yield, which climbed above 4.2% for the first time in nearly three years.

Meanwhile, investors expected a 91% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut during the next FOMC meeting, as per the CME FedWatch tool.

Analyst Notes: Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Justin Benett predicted Bitcoin to drop lower from the rangebound action.

"Bitcoin whale positioning vs. retail indicates the path is likely to be lower for now. But don’t rule out a quick liquidity grab at $68,200 first," Bennett remarked.

Is today's $BTC range a bottoming pattern or simply a pause before lower? 🤔#Bitcoin whale positioning vs. retail indicates the path is likely to be lower for now.



BUT don't rule out a quick liquidity grab at $68,200 first.



Source: @hyblockcapital

Sign up at:… pic.twitter.com/wBx0JF44u9 — Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) October 22, 2024

Interestingly, cryptocurrency analytics firm Kaiko reported that the Bitcoin premium on Korean exchanges has transformed into a discount, traditionally considered a forerunner to BTC rallies.

BTC premium on Korean exchanges has turned into a discount for the second time since September.



📈Historically, this has often preceded $BTC price rallies! pic.twitter.com/VQqJWSqzmT — Kaiko (@KaikoData) October 22, 2024

