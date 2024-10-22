Paul Tudor Jones Advocates 'Long Bitcoin, Long Gold' As Key Inflation Hedge Strategy, Calls For 'Inflate Your Way Out' Playbook

  • Paul Tudor Jones supports holding Bitcoin, gold and commodities as the best strategy to hedge against inflation.
  • He highlights the NASDAQ as the inflation hedge of choice for younger investors.

In an appearance on CNBC Squawk Box on Tuesday, billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones shared his bullish outlook on Bitcoin BTC/USD, gold and commodities as effective tools to protect against inflation.

What Happened: During the interview, Tudor Jones stated, "All roads lead to inflation," and revealed that he is long on gold, Bitcoin, and commodities. He emphasized, “Commodities are so ridiculously under-owned. So, I’m long commodities.”

He also highlighted that younger investors tend to hedge inflation through the NASDAQ, though he recommended a blend of gold, Bitcoin, commodities, and NASDAQ holdings. In contrast, he expressed skepticism about fixed-income investments.

Tudor Jones further explained that inflating the economy could be a potential way to resolve current financial challenges, citing Japan’s low-interest strategy as a model.

"Japan, with 2% inflation and 30 basis points overnight, doesn’t want to raise rates," he remarked, adding, "The playbook to get out of this is that you inflate your way out."

Why It Matters: Tudor Jones perspective surfaces amid an ongoing debate over Bitcoin's correlation with gold. A recent CryptoQuant report highlighted a negative correlation between the two, signalling a preference for traditional safe-haven assets like gold.

However, Charles Edwards of Capriole Investments noted that Bitcoin often follows gold's price movements with a lag, suggesting that Bitcoin might soon mirror gold's rise.

This ongoing discussion underscores the uncertainty around the optimal inflation hedge, as seen in diverse investor opinions.

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

