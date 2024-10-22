Cat In A Dog's World Brushes Off Market Pullback With 6% Spike — Dogecoin, Shiba Inu YTD Performance Pales Against Feline-Themed Coin's 415% Gain

Feline-themed cryptocurrency, cat in a dogs world (MEW) defied the broader slump in meme coin space on Monday to become one of the market’s top gainers.

What Happened: MEW, the fourth-largest meme coin on Solana SOL/USD by market capitalization, spiked over 6% in the last 24 hours, bucking the trend of declines in more established tokens. As of this writing, it was the third-best-performing cryptocurrency in the 24-hour period.

The meme currency’s trading volume soared a massive 353% in the last 24 hours, indicating strong buying pressure. With the latest rally, MEW’s monthly gains elevated to over 88%, while year-to-date it was up 414%.

The stated aim of the project was to challenge the dominance of dog-themed meme coins and herald the “dawn of a new era” of cat-inspired tokens.

Interestingly, another cat-themed memecoin, Popcat (SOL), is currently the top performer for 2024, soaring an impressive 16492% year-to-date.

The rally was in sharp contrast to the broader drop across the meme coin space, with the total market cap contracting nearly 2% over the last 24 hours. Blue-chip currencies like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD fell 0.72% and 3.13%, respectively.

The cryptocurrency market pulled back Monday after hitting multi-month highs a day earlier. Heavyweights Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD retreated 2.22% and 3.28%, respectively, over the last 24 hours.

