What's Going On With Bitcoin Mining Stock MARA Holdings Wednesday?

MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA shares are moving higher Wednesday after Bitcoin BTC/USD prices climbed to the highest levels since July.

What To Know: Bitcoin surged to three-month highs on Wednesday, driving strength in crypto markets and crypto-related stocks. Bitcoin miner MARA Holdings is gaining alongside Bitcoin and other mining stocks including Riot Platforms, Inc.RIOT and CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK.

Bitcoin ETFs saw a significant surge in inflows on Monday. Single-day net inflows of $555.8 million to start the week marked the highest activity since July. Bitcoin prices also reflect their highest levels since July as of Wednesday.

After the market close on Tuesday, MARA announced that it secured access to a $200 million line of credit, with part of its Bitcoin holdings serving as collateral. The company plans to use the line of credit to take advantage of strategic opportunities, as well as for general corporate purposes.

MARA had combined unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and Bitcoin holdings of $1.4 billion as of Aug. 1.

MARA Price Action: At the time of publication, MARA Holdings shares were up 3.25% at $17.47 according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Photo via Shutterstock