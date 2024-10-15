Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Sideways After BTC Spike To $68K: Is The Same Pattern Playing Out For A Fourth Straight Time?

Cryptocurrency markets are trading relatively flat after a mid-day spike amid Donald Trump's rising election odds.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$66,756.23
|+1.2%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,584.21
|-1.4%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$154.66
|-0.6%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1146
|-0.7%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001806
|-0.8%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 73.8% and daily active addresses growing by 17.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 5,104 to 9,217 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 2,523%.
- Coinglass data reports 97,280 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $312.03 million. Crypto long liquidations of $169.4 million are the highest since Oct.2.
Notable Developments:
- ‘Asia’s Microstrategy’ Metaplanet Buys Another 107 Bitcoin: Here’s How Big Its Pile Has Grown
- Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial Token Sales Hit $220M In First Hour, Website Faces Multiple Outages
- Tokenization On Track To Reach Trillion-Dollar Market By 2030, Says Industry Expert
- Anthony Pompliano Predicts Tesla’s Automation Tech Will Spike Stablecoin Adoption: ‘People Don’t Want To Spend Their Bitcoin’
- Bitcoin Spot ETFs Saw $555.8M Net Inflows On ‘Monster’ Monday
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|cat in a dogs world MEW/USD
|$0.008708
|+8.4%
|Fantom FTM/USD
|$0.7717
|+6.4%
|Beam BEAM/USD
|$0.01748
|+6.3%
Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices crossing the $66,000 mark, Smiley Capital said its time for "more bullish propaganda." The trader pointed out a pattern that has held for the last three Bitcoin bull runs.
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
