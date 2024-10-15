Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Sideways After BTC Spike To $68K: Is The Same Pattern Playing Out For A Fourth Straight Time?

  • Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 1.1% higher to $2.3 trillion.
  • Traders are optimistic about strong bullish price action in the months to come.

Cryptocurrency markets are trading relatively flat after a mid-day spike amid Donald Trump's rising election odds.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $66,756.23 +1.2%
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,584.21-1.4%
Solana SOL/USD $154.66-0.6%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1146-0.7%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001806-0.8%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 73.8% and daily active addresses growing by 17.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 5,104 to 9,217 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 2,523%.
  • Coinglass data reports 97,280 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $312.03 million. Crypto long liquidations of $169.4 million are the highest since Oct.2.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPrice    Gains +/-
cat in a dogs world MEW/USD $0.008708+8.4%
Fantom FTM/USD $0.7717+6.4%
Beam BEAM/USD $0.01748+6.3%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices crossing the $66,000 mark, Smiley Capital said its time for "more bullish propaganda." The trader pointed out a pattern that has held for the last three Bitcoin bull runs.

Crypto trader Ali Martinez noted that Bitcoin open interest across all exchanges peaked to a new all-time high of $19.75 billion. He added that this surge implies "big price moves ahead, with more capital on the line." Coinglass data reported Bitcoin open interest of $37.3 billion, the highest since July 29.

Cold Blooded Shiller suggests that Bitcoin is approaching a critical battle zone on the weekly chart. Indicators on the Daily chart, such as the RSI at 67 show stalling momentum. If Bitcoin breaks above this level, it will confirm a shift in market momentum, signaling that bulls are in control.

The analyst predicts that if the market enters the “overbought” zone for the first time in 7 months, it could stay there for a while, potentially pushing Bitcoin to $100,000 and beyond. This shift would mark a significant technical breakout.

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

