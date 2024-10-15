Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Sideways After BTC Spike To $68K: Is The Same Pattern Playing Out For A Fourth Straight Time?

Cryptocurrency markets are trading relatively flat after a mid-day spike amid Donald Trump's rising election odds.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $66,756.23 +1.2% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,584.21 -1.4% Solana SOL/USD $154.66 -0.6% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1146 -0.7% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001806 -0.8%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 73.8% and daily active addresses growing by 17.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 5,104 to 9,217 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 2,523%.

Coinglass data reports 97,280 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $312.03 million. Crypto long liquidations of $169.4 million are the highest since Oct.2.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- cat in a dogs world MEW/USD $0.008708 +8.4% Fantom FTM/USD $0.7717 +6.4% Beam BEAM/USD $0.01748 +6.3%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices crossing the $66,000 mark, Smiley Capital said its time for "more bullish propaganda." The trader pointed out a pattern that has held for the last three Bitcoin bull runs.

good afternoon it's time for more bullish propaganda



you might not subscribe to 4 year cycles, but until they're invalidated, I'm going to use them as confluence and there's nothing you can do about it



for over a decade we have had an exact yearly pattern



what happens next? pic.twitter.com/TTravUqzwh — 🙂 (@smileycapital) October 15, 2024 Crypto trader Ali Martinez noted that Bitcoin open interest across all exchanges peaked to a new all-time high of $19.75 billion. He added that this surge implies "big price moves ahead, with more capital on the line." Coinglass data reported Bitcoin open interest of $37.3 billion, the highest since July 29.



Cold Blooded Shiller suggests that Bitcoin is approaching a critical battle zone on the weekly chart. Indicators on the Daily chart, such as the RSI at 67 show stalling momentum. If Bitcoin breaks above this level, it will confirm a shift in market momentum, signaling that bulls are in control.



The analyst predicts that if the market enters the “overbought” zone for the first time in 7 months, it could stay there for a while, potentially pushing Bitcoin to $100,000 and beyond. This shift would mark a significant technical breakout.

The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga's upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

