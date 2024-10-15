Donald Trump Extends Betting Odds Lead To 58:42—Here's How Kamala Harris Plans To Reverse The Trend

Former President Donald Trump has taken a 57.9% to 41.9% lead against Kamala Harris on prediction market Polymarket in the race for the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: Around $1.9 billion have been traded on the Presidential Election Winner 2024 market on Polymarket with Trump and Harris accounting for $561.5 million and $381.5 million, respectively. Odds aggregator site electionodds.com shows Kamala Harris now trailing the former President by 44% to 55.4% across different betting markets.

These drastic upswing in Trump's odds comes only three weeks ahead of the U.S. Election on Nov. 5. Bitcoin BTC/USD prices have pumped beyond the $66,000 mark, as the sector is predicted to benefit irrespective of who wins.

Polymarket bettors shows Trump ahead in all but one swing state, Nevada being the only state where Democrats hold a slender 51% to 49% lead.

Why It Matters: Trump's surge in election odds comes against the background of the Trump-backed World Liberty Financial going live on Tuesday. The former President has seen an uptick in polls across swing states, with a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll revealing that 48% of early voters in key swing states are in favor of Trump, while Harris has the support of 47%.

In response, the Vice President is reportedly in talks with popular podcaster Joe Rogan for an appearance on his podcast to increase her outreach to young male voters, a demographic that Harris is keen to engage with.

