Anthony Scaramucci Praises Trump For Shifting The Crypto Debate: 'He's Now Forced The Democrats To Come Back Into The Middle'

Anthony Scaramucci, CEO of SkyBridge Capital, applauded former President Donald Trump for shifting the discourse around cryptocurrency.

What Happened: In an interview with cryptocurrency influencer Scott Melker on The Wolf Of All Streets podcast, Scaramucci acknowledged Trump’s political instincts and his ability to force Democrats to reconsider their stance on cryptocurrencies.

“Don’t want [Trump] to be president again but he’s got very good political instincts, and by moving the discourse he’s now forced the Democrats to come back into the middle,” the Democratic-leaning pro-cryptocurrency advocate said. “I think that will bode well for the industry.”

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall Amid Uncertainty Over Potential Sell-Off By US Government: Analyst Anticipates Upside To $63.5K-$65K For King Crypto After Initial Shakeout

Scaramucci referred to the Stand With Crypto Alliance’s Purple Bus tour in swing states to generate support from single-issue voters and argued that such a campaign would favor Trump.

“I think it’s a mistake that the Democrats haven’t moved and haven’t outwardly moved but I think they will,” the former White House Communications Director hoped.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s comments come in the context of a broader discussion on the political landscape of cryptocurrency and Bitcoin BTC/USD.

The ongoing election season has witnessed a considerable increase in emphasis on cryptocurrencies and blockchains, owing largely to Trump's promise to implement various cryptocurrency-friendly policies if elected.

Although late to the party, Harris also began to pander to the cryptocurrency demographic, vowing active support for emerging technologies like blockchain

As of this writing, the odds of Trump winning the election were 54% on the cryptocurrency-based prediction market Polymarket.

What’s Next: Anthony Scaramucci and other industry experts like Caitlin Long and Jan van Eck will discuss the impact of the incoming administration on digital asset policy at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Photo by World Economic Forum on Flickr

Read Next: