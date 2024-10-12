Donald Trump Says His Crypto Project World Liberty Financial Will Start Selling Tokens On Tuesday

Donald Trump supported decentralized finance protocol World Liberty Financial‘s token sale will go live on Tuesday morning, the former President said on Saturday.

What Happened: “This is YOUR chance to help shape the future of finance,” Trump wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, about the upcoming token sale. The President also urged interested candidates to take part in the X Spaces event to be held on Monday regarding the token sale.

.@WorldLibertyFi Token Sale goes live on Tuesday morning, October 15th! This is YOUR chance to help shape the future of finance. Be there on Monday, October 14th at 8 AM EST for an Exclusive Spaces to learn more. Join the whitelist today and be ready for Tuesday:… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2024

The World Liberty Financial’s website now shows a ticking timer until the start of the sale.

🦅🇺🇸 Big news! @WorldLibertyFi public sale starts Oct. 15th, open to everyone who qualifies through the whitelist. Join us for a Twitter Spaces on Oct. 14th at 8 AM EST to learn more. Stay tuned for updates! — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) October 11, 2024

Why It Matters: According to The Block’s report from last week, the project aims to raise $300 million from the initial sale. It will sell 20% of the token supply at a $1.5 billion fully diluted valuation, the report said, citing the roadmap shared with prospective investors.

The token called WLFI will serve as the platform’s governance token and will allow users to vote on its future development. However, the token will be non-transferable and non-yielding, differing from most crypto assets that can be traded or generate passive income.

Price Action: The broader crypto market responded positively to the news. Bitcoin BTC/USD saw a 0.34% increase over the last 24 hours, while Ethereum ETH/USD rose by 0.86%, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD gained 1.15%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Wikimedia Commons