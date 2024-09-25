Kamala Harris Strengthens Crypto Stance: The US Will 'Remain Dominant In AI And Quantum Computing, Blockchain, And Other Emerging Technologies'

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris reaffirmed her support for emerging technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence, days after mentioning cryptocurrencies for the first time on the campaign trail.

What happened: While outlining her economic proposals during a speech at The Economic Club of Pittsburgh, the vice president said, " I will recommit the nation to global leadership in the sectors that will define the next century. We will invest in biomanufacturing and aerospace, remain dominant in AI and quantum computing, blockchain, and other emerging technologies."

The support aligned with Harris' goals of boosting America's industrial might as it was tied to the nation's overall economic strength.

Why It Matters: The latest mention came just a few days after Harris formally referenced cryptocurrencies for the first time as part of her campaign for the high-stakes November election.

The presidential hopeful promised to protect the interests of people involved in "innovative technologies like AI and digital assets."

The ongoing election season has witnessed a considerable increase in emphasis on cryptocurrencies and blockchains, owing largely to former President Donald Trump’s promise to implement various cryptocurrency-friendly policies if elected.

But with Harris finally putting her cards on the table, the coming days could see a more aggressive bid by the two leaders to court the cryptocurrency demographic.

A report by CNBC indicated that Bitcoin BTC/USD had the potential to hit six figures irrespective of who emerged victorious in the November election.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $62,887.86, down 2.13% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

