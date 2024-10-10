Cybertruck Gets Dogecoin Makeover: Tesla Owner Unveils Unique Elon Musk's Favorite Cryptocurrency-Inspired Vehicle Wrap

A Tesla Inc TSLA Cybertruck owner has turned heads by wrapping the electric pickup in a design featuring Dogecoin DOGE/USD, the cryptocurrency inspired by internet memes and known for its Shiba Inu dog logo.

What Happened: Chris, who goes by “Doge Tipping” on social media platform X, told Tesla Owners Silicon Valley that the combination of two popular internet phenomena – the Cybertruck and the “doge” meme – inspired his unique vehicle wrap.

The Dogecoin-themed Cybertruck joins a growing trend of creatively wrapped Teslas, with other designs including military camouflage, and political slogans.

Dogecoin, created in 2013 as a lighthearted alternative to Bitcoin BTC/USD, has gained significant popularity partly due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk‘s public support.

Musk's tweets about the cryptocurrency began in early 2021, culminating in a famous Lion King DOGE meme that triggered a significant rally in Dogecoin’s price.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Potential ‘DOGE’ Department Under A Trump Administration Will Be A ‘Garbage Collector’ For Regulations That Don’t Make Sense

Why It Matters: Musk has repeatedly expressed enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency on social media, even briefly changing Twitter’s logo to the Shiba Inu in April 2023.

The cryptocurrency’s value has experienced dramatic fluctuations, often in response to Musk’s comments. While Dogecoin has seen a 19,109% increase since its 2015 inception, it remains down 68.15% from its June 2021 peak, according to market data.

Tesla has embraced Dogecoin beyond Musk’s personal interest, allowing customers to purchase select merchandise using the cryptocurrency.

Additionally, Musk’s political engagements include supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and potentially forming a Department Of Government Efficiency, abbreviated as D.O.G.E, if Trump is reelected.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.