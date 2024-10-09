Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Dogwifhat Struggle But 'Established Meme Coins Will Pull A Super Aggressive Monster Rally,' Trader Vows

The market capitalization of meme coins is trading sideways over the last 24 hours, with a majority of established memes like Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, Pepe PEPE/USD and Dogwifhat WIF/USD failing to back up their September gains.

What Happened: Crypto trader Unipcs highlighted that despite the hype around newer coins, established ones like Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Shiba Inu, Floki FLOKI/USD, Bonk BONK/USD, Dogwifha, and Pepe are poised for a significant rally.

Unipcs referenced the previous cycle where SHIB unexpectedly surged 10x in weeks, surpassing DOGE in market capitalization. He suggested that the same could happen now, with established meme coins outperforming the new ones.

"Your shiny new meme coins will take a breather soon, then the established meme coins will pull a super aggressive monster rally that will make you gasp for breathe," the trader noted.

He emphasized that established meme coins are traded on the most liquid outlets and have enough liquidity to absorb massive buy and sell volumes from big funds.

Unipcs also pointed out that both retail and institutional investors trust established meme coins due to their stability and resistance to market manipulations.

Meme coin leaders Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have clocked 6.6% and 26.4% gains over the past 30 days but are trading mostly sideways or down since the start of October.

Shiba Inu has seen consistent token burns but has failed to make up further ground over the past week.

What's Next: Meme coins will be one of the central topics at the upcoming Benzinga Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Image: Shutterstock