Ryoshi, the pseudonymous creator behind meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, has deleted all tweets and blog posts from his Twitter Inc TWTR and Medium accounts.

What Happened: On May 30, the SHIB creator abruptly deleted all his posts, including the first-ever blog introducing the cryptocurrency titled “All Hail the Shiba.”

While the identity of Ryoshi has always been unknown, he was a fairly important member of the SHIB community with a sizable Twitter following.

His Twitter bio, which previously read “SHIB and LEASH Founder. We Do it for teh ppl," has been wiped, along with any posts and pictures relating to SHIB.

Ryoshi’s medium account has been deleted entirely and attempting to access any of the blogs he wrote results in a 404 error.

Why It Matters: Ryoshi’s unanticipated move came as a shock to many in the cryptocurrency community, but some like ShibaSwap creator Shytoshi Kusama said the community would continue to grow with the aim of realizing Ryoshi’s vision.

“Ryoshi was, and is, one of the most successful anonymous founders of any project, ever. Though I don’t know his identity, his legacy lives on in the Shib token, Shib Ecosystem, and all the projects we foresee to decentralize the world,” stated Shytoshi Kusama in a blog.

“We’ve built from nothing, never paid an exchange for a listing, and revolutionized 'meme' tokens by growing exponentially.”

Some members of the community believe that Ryoshi’s sudden exit from Shiba Inu was inevitable.

“I am not important, and one day I will be gone without notice. Take the SHIBA and journey upwards frens,” wrote Ryoshi in the first Shiba Inu blog.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB was trading at $0.00001199, up 3.05% in the last 24 hours.