Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama To Go Into Oblivion Like Founder Ryoshi? – 'I Also Will Step Away From Limelight Eventually'

Loading... Loading...

Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer of the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem, made a big declaration about their future involvement with the project.

What Happened: The mysterious figure, while revealing the project's long-term expansion plan late Monday night, stated that they were nearing completion of founder Ryoshi's vision of a completely decentralized system with no leader.

As such, Kusama said they too will "step away from the limelight" at some point.

Kusama, who is believed to be one of the project’s co-founders, also detailed the launch plans for TREAT token, the newest addition to the Shiba Inu ecosystem and the final step toward fulfilling Ryoshil’s vision.

See Also: Bonk Memecoin Star Of The Day, Shoots Up Nearly 20% — Pepe And Floki Chart Impressive Gains Leaving Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Trailing In The Dust

Why It Matters: Shytoshi Kusama has steered the ecosystem ever since the abrupt exit of Ryoshi in 2022.

However, their real identity remains a mystery. The pseudonymous figure made their first public appearance in Kyoto, Japan, last week, disguised as what looked like a Batman-like avatar.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was exchanging hands at $0.00001641, following a 3.84% increase in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: