Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Pull Back As Auto Stocks Trigger Equities Decline: Analyst Forecasts King Crypto's Fall To $60.36K Because Of This Reason

Leading cryptocurrencies retraced Wednesday, coinciding with the decline in stocks triggered by the downgrade of automobile-related shares.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:15 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin BTC/USD -1.92% $62,887.90 Ethereum ETH/USD

-2.61% $2,572.07 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -0.91% $0.1089

What Happened: Bitcoin steadily retreated during U.S. trading hours, falling as low as $62,770, a day after sailing to more than one-month highs.

Whales offloaded billions of Bitcoins in the past 24 hours, locking in profits from the previous day’s highs.

A similar downtrend was observed for Ethereum which fell below $2,600 in midday trading, only to consolidate in the higher $2,500 region for the rest of the day.

Total cryptocurrency liquidations amounted to $93 million in the last 24 hours, with bullish-leveraged traders bearing the brunt of the losses.

Bitcoin's Open Interest slumped more than 3%, further indicating long liquidations.

The market sentiment continued to be "Neutral," according to the popular Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. EDT) Worldcoin (WLD) +13.57% $2.08 Notcoin (NOT) +2.99% $0.008202 UNUS SED LEO (LEO) +1.84% $5.85

The global cryptocurrency market stood at $2.21 trillion, shrinking 2.01% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks pulled back Wednesday after notching two straight days of record closing. The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 293.47 points, or 0.70%, to close at 41,914.75. The broad-based index S&P 500 slid 0.19% to end at 5,722.26. Both the blue-chip indexes closed at record highs. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite defied the retreat to close marginally higher at 18,082.21.

Auto stocks contributed to the fall after analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded stocks of Ford Motor Co. F and General Motors Co. GM. with both retreating 4.14% and 4.89%, respectively.

Investors also parsed new single-family home sales data that fell 4.7% in August from the prior month.

Analyst Notes: Noted cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez highlighted the significance of $63,300 as Bitcoin's support level.

"If it holds, BTC can rise to $65,500, but if it doesn’t, BTC will likely dive to $60,365!" the researcher remarked.

With the top cryptocurrency sliding below the indicated level, it remains to be seen whether Martinez’s prediction turns out to be correct.

Based on the most recent on-chain activity, $63,300 is the most important support level for #Bitcoin. If it holds, # BTC can rise to $65,500, but if it doesn't, #BTC will likely dive to $60,365! pic.twitter.com/4RTFQRqClJ — Ali (@ali_charts) September 25, 2024

Widely-followed cryptocurrency trader, going by the pseudonym Coach K Crypto drew attention to Bitcoin clocking 88% gains on average in the fourth quarter.

"If we hit that average, we’re looking at $120,000. Now, imagine what that would do for altcoins," the trader said.

The average $BTC gain in Q4 is 88%.



If we hit that average, we're looking at a $120k.

$120k.



Now, imagine what that would do for alts.



👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/b7wLBFTbFz — Coach K Crypto (@Coachkcrypto) September 26, 2024

