Kamala Harris Finally Mentions Crypto And That Too On Wall Street: Promises To Encourage 'Innovative Technologies' Like Digital Assets

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris formally referenced cryptocurrency for the first time during her election campaign, promising to safeguard the industry’s interests.

What happened: During a fundraiser at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, the incumbent vice president marketed her pro-emerging technology agenda, Bloomberg reported Sunday.

"We will partner together to invest in America's competitiveness, to invest in America's future. We will encourage innovative technologies like AI and digital assets, while protecting our consumers and investors," Harris said.

The first public mention of cryptocurrency elicited cheers from Harris campaign supporters.

Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-N.C.) dubbed it a "huge" policy development and a significant reset on her positions on cryptocurrencies and blockchains.

🚨Huge policy news! @KamalaHarris signals a very significant reset on crypto and blockchain technology.



This new policy position puts her in line with #FIT21 House and Senate Democrats working to protect consumers and keep digital innovation in the United States. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/tSNudVGJsw — Rep. Wiley Nickel 🇺🇸 (@WileyNickel) September 22, 2024

Anthony Scaramucci, CEO of investment firm SkyBridge Capital, said, "Kamala means Bitcoin BTC/USD in every language."

Kamala means Bitcoin in every language — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) September 23, 2024

See Also: Bitcoin’s Reserve Asset Appeal Increased Due To State Of US Federal Deficit And Debt, Says BlackRock: A Hedge Against ‘Possible Future Events’ Affecting The Dollar

Why It Matters: Cryptocurrency has emerged as a significant election issue this year, with one survey indicating that one-third of voters will consider a candidate's stance on digital assets before making their political choices.

Former President Donald Trump has taken the lead in courting the expanding population, and the Republican contender even launched a cryptocurrency project right before the November elections.

Until the latest acknowledgment, Harris's stance on cryptocurrencies was unclear, though advocacy groups like “Crypto for Harris” have been trying to muster support for her and counterbalance Trump's campaign.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $63,887.21, up 1.07% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Wikimedia Commons

Did You Know?