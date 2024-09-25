Solana Memecoins Popcat and Dogwifhat Are Soaring In 2024 — One Even Surged 12882% But Why Are Ethereum-Based Shiba Inu And Floki Lagging?

The cryptocurrency market is set to enter the last quarter of the financial year, and memecoins have already been the star performers.
What happened: A plethora of tokens inspired by dogs and cats have netted massive returns to their holders year-to-date.
Interestingly, Solana SOL/USD has taken the lead over Ethereum ETH/USD, the traditional home of world-beating memecoins.
Cat-themed Popcat has been the market's best performer this year, exploding an eye-popping 12882% this year. The coin became the latest entrant to the billion-dollar memecoin club, with a 13% spike in the last 24 hours.
Dog-themed dogwifhat occupied the third spot in top gainers list, lifting 1108% since 2024 began. The token reclaimed its $2 billion market capitalization with a 15% jump in the last 24 hours.
Overall, the total market capitalization of Solana-based memecoins surged to nearly $8 billion as of this writing, according to data from CoinGecko.
|Blockchain
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains YTD +/-
|Price (Recorded at 11:45 p.m. EDT)
|Solana-Based
|Popcat (POPCAT)
|12882.01%
|$1.05
|dogwifhat WIF/USD
|1108.91%
|$2.07
|Bonlk BONK/USD
|+44.90%
|$0.00001933
|Ethereum-Based
|Pepe PEPE/USD
|+521.07%
|$0.000008726
|Floki FLOKI/USD
|+292.63%
|$0.0001444
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|+45.03%
|$0.000015
Ethereum, which saw the first wave of memecoins, underperformed in comparison, although popular frog-themed cryptocurrency Pepe witnessed massive upsides, rising 521%.
Canine-themed Floki, which initially launched on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token, also soared 292% year-to-date. Today, the coin is also available on BNB Chain BNB/USD.
However, traditional heavyweights like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin DOGE/USD were restricted, increasing by just 45% and 23%, respectively.
Note that Dogecoin operates on a separate chain, with the underlying technology derived from Litecoin LTC/USD.
The overall memecoin market was worth nearly $48 billion as of this writing, with Dogecoin's dominance at 33%.
Price Action: The memecoin frenzy appeared to rub on Solana’s native token, SOL, as the coin rose 3.51% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Ether was muted, with marginal gains of 0.50% as of this writing.
