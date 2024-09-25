Elon Musk Applauds Pro-Bitcoin El Salvador President Nayib Bukele For UN Address: 'We Do Not Imprison Our Opposition. We do Not Censor Opinions'

Influential tech mogul Elon Musk publicly praised a speech by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, in which he defended his administration against charges of stifling political opposition and restricting freedom of speech.

What Happened: On Tuesday, the Tesla and Space X CEO took to X to commend a speech by Bukele delivered at the UN General Assembly. The address, made in Spanish, reiterated El Salvador’s commitment to upholding civil liberties.

“In El Salvador, we do not imprison our opposition. We do not censor opinions. We do not confiscate property from those who think differently,” the president said. “In El Salvador, your freedom of expression, as well as your private property, will always be protected.”

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Musk has shown support for Bukele. Last month, Musk praised Bukele’s commitment to freedom of speech amid the controversial arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in France.

Just days ago, Bukele visited Tesla’s gigafactory in Texas, where he spent several hours in conversation with Musk. The Salvadoran President hailed Musk as “one of the great minds of our time.” The respect was mutual, as Musk called Bukele an “amazing leader.”

El Salvador, under President Bukele, has made headlines because of its pioneering embrace of Bitcoin BTC/USD, which was adopted as a legal tender in the country in 2021.

But while the nation’s Bitcoin policy has been noteworthy, Bukele’s claims about guaranteeing free speech remained debatable. El Salvador was ranked 133rd out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index 2024, down 18 places from the previous year's rankings.

His administration has been accused of detaining thousands of people as part of his anti-gang campaign. Additionally, his reelection earlier this year was also marred by controversy, as the constitutional court, largely made up of his supporters, allowed him to run again on the condition that he step down before his second term begins.

