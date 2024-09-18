Crude Oil Moves Lower; PowerFleet Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the S&P 500 falling around 0.2% on Wednesday.
The Dow traded down 0.21% to 41,520.08 while the NASDAQ fell 0.25% to 17,584.86. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.21% to 5,622.88.
Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Darden Restaurants Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Real estate shares rose by 0.2% on Wednesday.
In trading on Wednesday, financials shares fell by 0.3%.
Top Headline
Housing starts in the U.S. climbed by 9.6% from the prior month to an annualized rate of 1.356 million units for August. U.S. building permits gained by 4.9% to an adjusted annual rate of 1.475 million in August.
Equities Trading UP
- Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR shares shot up 49% to $8.03 after the company announced it was awarded a NASA Near Space Network contract for communication and navigation services, with a maximum potential value of $4.82 billion.
- Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT got a boost, surging 67% to $7.76 after the FDA communicated that an advisory committee meeting would no longer be required.
- PowerFleet, Inc. AIOT shares were also up, gaining 15% to $5.32 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Fleet Complete for $200 million.
Equities Trading DOWN
- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc NNE shares dropped 10% to $11.14.
- Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR were down 18% to $7.62. The company announced a 1-for-3 reverse stock split of common stock.
- Cibus, Inc. CBUS was down, falling 25% to $3.7786 after the company announced the pricing of $12 million offering of 3 million shares at $4.00 per share.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.8% to $70.65 while gold traded up 0.3% at $2,599.90.
Silver traded down 0.3% to $30.90 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.6% to $4.2990.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.35%, Germany's DAX rose 0.08% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.40%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.13%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.61%.
Annual inflation rate in the Eurozone fell to 2.2% in August, recording the lowest level since July 2021, compared to 2.6% in the prior month. Construction output in the Eurozone fell by 2.2% year-over-year in July compared to a revised 1.3% decline in the previous month.
Annual inflation rate in the UK came in unchanged at 2.2% in August, in line with estimates, while producer prices increased 0.2% year-over-year in August.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.49%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.49% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.16%.
Japanese trade deficit shrank to JPY 695.30 billion in August from JPY 940.10 billion in the year-earlier month, and versus market expectations of a JPY 1,380 billion gap.
Economics
- U.S. mortgage applications surged by 14.2% from the prior week in the week ending Sept. 13.
- Housing starts in the U.S. climbed by 9.6% from the prior month to an annualized rate of 1.356 million units for August.
- U.S. building permits gained by 4.9% to an adjusted annual rate of 1.475 million in August.
- U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 1.630 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 13, compared to market estimates of a 0.1 million decrease.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.