Here's How Much Donald Trump's Crypto Portfolio Is Down From The Top (Spoiler: It's Millions And Millions Of Dollars)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has experienced a significant downturn in his cryptocurrency portfolio, losing $19.27 million over the past three months, according to data from blockchain intelligence firm Arkham.

What Happened: As of Sept. 13, Trump’s total crypto holdings are valued at $5,868,659.51, a stark contrast to the $25.16 million recorded on June 6, representing a 76.6% decrease.

This revelation comes at a pivotal moment for Trump, as he and his family prepare to launch a controversial cryptocurrency project called World Liberty Financial on Sep. 16.

The announcement, made on Trump’s social media platform, has stirred both political and financial circles.

In a video post, Trump declared, “We’re embracing the future with crypto and leaving the slow and outdated big banks behind,” signaling a dramatic shift from his previous stance on digital currencies.

Trump’s portfolio comprises various cryptocurrencies, with Maga Memecoin TRUMP/USD token leading at $1.41 million, followed closely by Ethereum ETH/USD at $1.19 million.

Other significant holdings include GUA/USD, Wrapped Ethereum WETH/USD, TROG TROG/USD, USD Coin USDC/USD, MAGAA MAGAA/USD, and CONAN CONAN/USD, each contributing to his diverse crypto investments.

The most substantial losses were seen in TROG and TRUMP tokens, which plummeted by 95.73% and 79.24% respectively, while Ethereum and Wrapped Ethereum also saw considerable drops of around 35-36%.

This shift in Trump’s crypto stance aligns with his recent advocacy for digital currencies to be “made in the USA,” emphasizing the need to counter China’s growing influence in the field.

In July, he warned that the United States must embrace digital currencies to prevent China from dominating the sector, a stark contrast to his earlier characterization of Bitcoin as a “scam” and a “disaster waiting to happen.”

Trump’s evolving position on cryptocurrencies reflects a broader strategy to position the U.S. as a leader in emerging technologies.

This move has garnered support from the crypto industry and stands in sharp contrast to the Biden administration’s regulatory approach.

