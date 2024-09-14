Bitcoin Taps $60K, Ethereum, Dogecoin End The Week On A High: 'Next Few Weeks Could Be Last Chance To Grab BTC At Cheap Prices'

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on hopes of the Federal Reserve cutting a higher-than-initially-expected 50 basis points next Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $59,922.57 +2.8% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,423.40 +2.8% Solana SOL/USD $138.08 +1.9% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1067 +4.2% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001394 +4.4%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows a 14.2% decrease in large transaction volume and 16.7% growth in daily active addresses. Exchanges netflows narrowed by 124.5%.

Coinglass data shows 32,341 traders liquidated in the past 24 hours for $113.09 million.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez stated that 112,000 ETH, worth around $257.6 million, were sent to crypto exchanges in the past 24 hours.

MicroStrategy announced it acquired 18,300 Bitcoin between Aug. 6 and Sept. 12 for around $1.11 billion in cash at an average price of $60,408 per Bitcoin.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Nervos Network CKB/USD $0.01334 +45.3% Popcat POPCAT/USD $0.7455 +11.9% POL POL/USD $0.4228 +12.1%

Trader Notes: Entrepreneur and Bitcoin Investor Lark Davis noted that in the past three weeks Bitcoin is ranging in the mid-$50,000 range amid ETF outflows. He predicts that the next few weeks “could be the last chance to grab BTC at cheap prices” against the background of rate cuts, FTXs $16 billion cash repayment, the election and rising global liquidity.

With a 12% rally in the past seven days, CryptoCon stated that Bitcoin recently retested the Golden Curve as support just like in September 2020 before “exploding to the upside.”

The trader added that this trend allows for $186,000 for the cycle top in late 2025.

The problem with most #Bitcoin Rainbow models is they climb too quickly and the targets end up too optimistic.



With this new Diminishing Golden Curves Model, it purposely loses a band every cycle, similar to the Golden Ratio Multiplier.



It allows for 186k for the cycle top in… pic.twitter.com/b77UJQ1WQ8 — CryptoCon (@CryptoCon_) September 13, 2024 More Crypto Online predicts that if prices continue to go up and hold above $60,500 it could lead to an ABC rally which will allow for a more direct move up. However, he added that this requires extra caution as,

“It’s like a chess game where your opponent makes an unexpected move, forcing you to rethink your strategy, requiring patience and adaptability.”

