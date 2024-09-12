Bitcoin, NFTs To Get 'Personal Property' Status in the UK? Ministry Says Move Will Ensure Britain Maintains Its 'Pole Position' In Global Crypto Race

In a landmark move, the U.K. government has proposed a bill that seeks to categorize digital assets such as Bitcoin BTC/USD and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as personal property under English and Welsh law.

What Happened: The Property (Digital Assets etc) Bill aimed to establish a third type of personal property, extending beyond the current categories of “things in possession” like gold and cars and “things in action” like debt and shares, Decrypt reported Wednesday.

This new category would encompass certain digital assets, providing them with explicit legal recognition and protection against scams and fraud, while assisting judges in dealing with situations where digital holdings are disputed or part of settlements

“The Bill will also ensure Britain maintains its pole position in the emerging global crypto race by being one of the first countries to recognize these assets in law,” the press release from the Ministry of Justice read.

This legislative initiative follows a 2023 Law Commission report that highlighted potential obstacles to recognizing digital assets as property under English and Welsh private law.

Why It Matters: The bill proposal came in the wake of reports that U.K.-based cryptocurrency firms faced an 87% rejection rate in the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) registration process. The high rejection rate was part of a broader trend since the FCA began overseeing cryptocurrency sector registrations in January 2020.

According to Gemini‘s 2024 Global State of Crypto report, about 38% of non-owners blamed regulatory concerns as a barrier to investing in cryptocurrencies.

The proposed legislation could potentially ease these regulatory hurdles and foster a more conducive environment for the growth and development of the crypto industry in the U.K.

