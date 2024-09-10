Mark Cuban Shares Arguments By Elizabeth Warren's Pro-Crypto Challenger John Deaton As Fight For Massachusetts Heats Up

Pro-cryptocurrency attorney John Deaton called out his Democratic rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren‘s (D-Mass.) unfriendly stance on digital assets, highlighting his efforts to promote smart regulations in the sector. Billionaire investor and television celebrity Mark Cuban shared Deaton’s rebuttal.

What Happened: Deaton took to X to criticize to remind Warren of his contributions to the field, including the setting up of CryptoLaw, a platform that provides digital asset holders with information, news, and analysis on key U.S. legal and regulatory developments.

Additionally, he talked about establishing Connect to Congress to help citizens communicate directly with their elected representatives about their grievances. Deaton stated the app has facilitated over 100,000 messages to every member of Congress regarding digital assets.

Truth is something @ewarren refuses to allow to get her in way. I've been fighting for smart tailored regulations for digital assets for years. I founded @CryptoLawUS and established Connect to Congress, a platform allowing citizens to communicate directly with their elected… https://t.co/0mQDA9U2Ub pic.twitter.com/2aYuRchHUt — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) September 11, 2024

Deaton also accused the Massachusetts senator of violating her oath by allegedly helping fabricate the sworn testimony of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, a claim the Republican challenger made in the past as well.

The X post was amplified by Cuban, a pro-cryptocurrency voice and a longstanding critic of Warren and Gensler.

Why It Matters: Deaton’s comments come in the wake of his confirmation to run against Warren in the November election after he won the Republican nomination for Senate in Massachusetts’s primary election.

After his win, Cuban congratulated him, saying, “Only 1 W to go!”

Congrats @JohnEDeaton1 !!!



Only 1 W to go ! https://t.co/KUvO1AKwij — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 4, 2024

Deaton’s campaign has received significant support from the cryptocurrency industry, including donations of $1 million in Bitcoin BTC/USD from the Winklevoss twins.

Warren, on the other hand, has faced criticism from cryptocurrency enthusiasts over the years due to her critical stance on the industry, accusing it of facilitating illegal activities, including money laundering and terrorism.

