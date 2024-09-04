Pro-Bitcoin Attorney John Deaton All Set To Go Head To Head With Skeptic Elizabeth Warren: Crypto Community Cheers His Candidacy

Pro-cryptocurrency attorney John Deaton has been confirmed to take on Democratic rival Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in the November elections.

What happened: Deaton won the Republican nomination for Senate in Tuesday's Massachusetts primary election, according to an Associated Press report.

In his victory address, the Senate candidate promised to fight a campaign on border security, state of healthcare, corruption, and other topics, but he made no mention of cryptocurrency.

I am truly humbled by the tremendous outpouring of support and grateful for the faith the voters have placed in me. Tomorrow, we begin the next phase of the campaign – an effort that will hold Elizabeth Warren accountable for her failures on the border, the unaffordable cost of… https://t.co/WUW22D5ocP — John Deaton (@DeatonforSenate) September 4, 2024

Deaton is well-recognized in the cryptocurrency community for his support of Ripple Labs in the ongoing legal tussle with the SEC, representing several individual XRP holders in the case.

Additionally, he is said to hold 80% of his wealth in Bitcoin, potentially making him the political candidate with the largest Bitcoin holdings.

Crypto Community Cheers Deaton’s Candidacy: The cryptocurrency community gave a thumbs up to the development.

Left-leaning cryptocurrency advocate Mark Cuban congratulated Deaton on the achievement, saying “Only 1 W to go !”

Congrats @JohnEDeaton1 !!!



Only 1 W to go ! https://t.co/KUvO1AKwij — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 4, 2024

Pierre Rochard, VP of Research at Riot Platforms, also extended greetings to the pro-cryptocurrency attorney on the achievement and wished him luck.

Congratulations John, wishing you the best. — Pierre Rochard (@BitcoinPierre) September 4, 2024

Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research at VanEck, also cheered Deaton's candidacy.

💪 — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) September 4, 2024

Why It Matters: Deaton's campaign has received significant support from the cryptocurrency industry. Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, co-founders of the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, donated $1 million in Bitcoin BTC/USD to the attorney.

Furthermore, Commonwealth Unity Fund, a cryptocurrency-focused super PAC, has spent nearly $1.33 million to bolster Deaton's fight against Warren, according to OpenSecrets.

In contrast, Warren, who is running for a third term, has come under fire from cryptocurrency enthusiasts over the years because of her critical stance on the industry, accusing it of facilitating illegal activities, including money laundering and terrorism.

