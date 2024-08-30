Cat-themed Popcat Tumbles Over 8% — Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe Little Changed

Popcat, the cryptocurrency market’s biggest gainer this year, plunged steeply Thursday, even as the broader memecoin market remained flat.
What happened: The cat-themed cryptocurrency tumbled more than 8% in the last 24 hours, marking a sharp reversal from the previous day's rally.
The Solana SOL/USD-based memecoin's trading volume jumped 12% in the last 24 hours to $119 million.
Despite the Thursday fall, Popcat has increased 5.45% in the last week, becoming the market’s fifth-best-performing cryptocurrency in this period.
Year-to-date, the memecoin, inspired by the viral internet meme of a cat named Oatmeal, has exploded a mammoth 7519%.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 12:45 a.m. EDT)
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|+0.15%
|$0.00001398
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-0.09%
|$0.1003
|Pepe PEPE/USD
|-0.32%
|$0.000007705
|Popcat (POP)
|-8.39
|$0.6201
Meanwhile, the broader memecoin market was little changed. Ethereum ETH/USD-based heavyweights, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Pepe remained around the flatline.
See Also: Donald Trump’s Pro-Bitcoin Stance Influenced Ethereum ETF Approval, Analyst Posits
Why It Matters: The cryptocurrency market remained choppy Thursday as gains made earlier in the day by blue-chip currencies, Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, were quickly reversed by evening.
Early morning, former President Donald Trump attracted eyeballs when he teased a plan to make the U.S. the "crypto capital of the planet." However, no concrete development followed this announcement.
