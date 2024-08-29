Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Remain Choppy — Trader Says 'Still Holding Long, Ready To Add ' If King Crypto Dips Lower

Leading cryptocurrencies seesawed Thursday as former President Donald Trump teased a plan to make the U.S. the "crypto capital of the planet."
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|+0.10%
|$59,203.54
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-0.10%
|$2,525.93
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|+0.12%
|$0.1004
What Happened: Bitcoin rallied above $61,000 in early trading hours, only to reverse sharply to $59,000 later in the day.
Ethereum also soared nearly to $2,600, only to later retrace to the early $2,500s and consolidate.
The rally followed Trump's X post early morning, where he unveiled a "plan" to make the U.S. the "crypto capital of the planet."
In the past 24 hours, 43,890 traders were liquidated, with total liquidations at $118.52 million. Long liquidations made up 68% of the total.
Bitcoin's Open Interest rose marginally by 0.35% in the last 24 hours to $30.75 billion.
The market remained in "Fear" as of this writing, according to the Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index, implying a strong selling pressure.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 9:15 p.m. EDT)
|MultiversX (EGLD)
|+4.85%
|$29.51
|Flare (FLR)
|+4.75%
|$0.01614
|Ronin (RON)
|+4.44%
|$1.67
The global cryptocurrency market stood at $2.08 trillion, following a marginal increase of 0.05% in the last 24 hours.
Stocks were a mixed bag on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 243.63 points, or 0.59%, to close at a record high of 41,335.05. The broad-based index S&P 500 ended marginally below the flatline at 5,591.96, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.23% to end at 17,516.43.
AI behemoth NVIDIA Corp. NVDA plunged 6.38% during Thursday's trading after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results.
On the macroeconomic front, the U.S. economy grew 3% in the second quarter, a significant expansion from the 1.4% growth seen in the first quarter.
Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Rekt Capital noted that Bitcoin was in the process of filling the CME gap – differences in price between the closing price on a given trading day and the opening price on the following trading day.
"Reclaim $60600 as support and the CME Gap will likely be filled in its entirety," the analyst emphasized.
Another cryptocurrency trader, Hardy noted how the U.S. trading session imparted a "curveball" to Bitcoin's trajectory after bullish European sessions.
“Now the big question: will the bulls defend the 58K/59K support,” the trader commented, adding that they would continue to hold and even add more if King Crypto dips further.
Photo by Igor Faun on Shutterstock
