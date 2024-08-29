Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Remain Choppy — Trader Says 'Still Holding Long, Ready To Add ' If King Crypto Dips Lower

Leading cryptocurrencies seesawed Thursday as former President Donald Trump teased a plan to make the U.S. the "crypto capital of the planet."

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:15 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin BTC/USD +0.10% $59,203.54 Ethereum ETH/USD

-0.10% $2,525.93 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +0.12% $0.1004

What Happened: Bitcoin rallied above $61,000 in early trading hours, only to reverse sharply to $59,000 later in the day.

Ethereum also soared nearly to $2,600, only to later retrace to the early $2,500s and consolidate.

The rally followed Trump's X post early morning, where he unveiled a "plan" to make the U.S. the "crypto capital of the planet."

In the past 24 hours, 43,890 traders were liquidated, with total liquidations at $118.52 million. Long liquidations made up 68% of the total.

Bitcoin's Open Interest rose marginally by 0.35% in the last 24 hours to $30.75 billion.

The market remained in "Fear" as of this writing, according to the Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index, implying a strong selling pressure.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:15 p.m. EDT) MultiversX (EGLD) +4.85% $29.51 Flare (FLR) +4.75% $0.01614 Ronin (RON) +4.44% $1.67

The global cryptocurrency market stood at $2.08 trillion, following a marginal increase of 0.05% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks were a mixed bag on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 243.63 points, or 0.59%, to close at a record high of 41,335.05. The broad-based index S&P 500 ended marginally below the flatline at 5,591.96, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.23% to end at 17,516.43.

AI behemoth NVIDIA Corp. NVDA plunged 6.38% during Thursday's trading after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results.

On the macroeconomic front, the U.S. economy grew 3% in the second quarter, a significant expansion from the 1.4% growth seen in the first quarter.

Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Rekt Capital noted that Bitcoin was in the process of filling the CME gap – differences in price between the closing price on a given trading day and the opening price on the following trading day.

"Reclaim $60600 as support and the CME Gap will likely be filled in its entirety," the analyst emphasized.

#BTC



Bitcoin is already in the process of filling this new CME Gap



Reclaim $60600 as support and the CME Gap will likely be filled in its entirety$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin https://t.co/M0tCekIHC0 pic.twitter.com/aPmYY4cbIA — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) August 29, 2024

Another cryptocurrency trader, Hardy noted how the U.S. trading session imparted a "curveball" to Bitcoin's trajectory after bullish European sessions.

“Now the big question: will the bulls defend the 58K/59K support,” the trader commented, adding that they would continue to hold and even add more if King Crypto dips further.

$BTC UPDATE



US session threw a curveball with that rejection,was eyeing a CME gap fill before any pullback.



Now the big question: will the bulls defend the 58K/59K support?



Still holding LONG. Ready to add if we dip lower.



Watching closely for bull div confirmations. Stay… https://t.co/lmRii9aizt pic.twitter.com/aL3QUGkDJW — Hardy (@Degen_Hardy) August 30, 2024

