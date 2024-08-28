OpenSea Receives Wells Notice, Faces Potential SEC Lawsuit Over NFT Classification

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday issued a Wells notice to NFT marketplace OpenSea, indicating the regulatory body’s intent to sue the company, alleging that certain NFTs traded on its platform should be classified as securities.

What Happened: Expressing his shock over the SEC’s stance, OpenSea co-founder and CEO Devin Finzer claimed this was “a sweeping move against creators and artists” and that the company was ready to fight against it.

Asked to comment on the issue, an SEC spokesperson told Benzinga, “The SEC does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation.”

The potential lawsuit against OpenSea represents an unprecedented expansion of the SEC’s regulatory reach into the world of non-fungible tokens.

Finzer argued that NFTs are “fundamentally creative goods” and should not be regulated in the same manner as traditional financial instruments.

“We should not regulate digital art in the same way we regulate collateralized debt obligations,” Finzer emphasized, highlighting the unique nature of NFTs as digital representations of art, collectibles, and various creative works.

This development follows a pattern of increased SEC scrutiny of the cryptocurrency and blockchain space.

In recent years, the agency has issued Wells notices to several prominent crypto firms, including Robinhood HOOD Coinbase COIN and Kraken, signaling a broader regulatory crackdown on the industry.

In response to the SEC’s action, OpenSea has pledged $5 million to assist NFT creators and developers who receive Wells notices, aiming to support innovation and creativity in the face of regulatory challenges.

What’s Next: As the crypto industry grapples with these regulatory pressures, the upcoming Benzinga Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19 is expected to address these critical issues, providing a forum for industry leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of digital asset regulation and its impact on innovation.

