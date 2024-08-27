Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide Further: 'I Wonder If Someone Knows Something,' Trader Wonders

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower as markets await economic data releases and Nvidia earnings later this week.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$62,095.80
|-2.3%
|Ethereum BTC/USD
|$2,589.24
|-3.9%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$154.87
|-2.2%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1045
|-0.9%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001447
|-0.2%
Notable Statistics:
- Bitcoin's large transaction volume surged 54.8%, together with a 23.6% increase in daily active addresses, according to IntoTheBlock data. Currently, 87% of Bitcoin holders are in profit as large transactions spiked from 5,665 to 7,926 in a single day.
- Coinglass data shows 47,360 traders liquidated in the past 24 hours for $120.6 million.
- Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez notes Binance top traders buying the Bitcoin dip. He stated, "almost 65.22% of them are going long on Bitcoin."
Notable Developments:
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-1
|Helium HNT/USD
|$7.13
|+8.2%
|Floki FLOKI/USD
|$0.0001577
|+5.9%
|Notcoin NOT/USD
|$0.009033
|+4.2%
Trader Notes: Crypto Con stated that Bitcoin 2024 is the same as 2023 with a one-month lag. The trader predicted, "another local high lining up with 2023…waiting on next local low." He predicts a September recovery.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez predicted that if Bitcoin can close above $65,440, the next local top will be around $86,910.
Crypto trader Jelle believes there will be a dip early next week, which could be a good opportunity. The trader added, "Hold current prices and a push towards $70,000 wouldn’t surprise me."
More Crypto Online noted Bitcoin "breaking wave 4 support today, casting doubt on its ability to complete a third wave." The prediction of $66,800 points to a tentatively bullish primary outlook. Also, for this bullish outlook to hold, wave B of wave 3 needs to stay above $57,990.
Altcoin Sherpa is curious to know if someone knows something, as there is controlled selling in last few days.
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
