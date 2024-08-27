Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide Further: 'I Wonder If Someone Knows Something,' Trader Wonders

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower as markets await economic data releases and Nvidia earnings later this week.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $62,095.80 -2.3% Ethereum BTC/USD $2,589.24 -3.9% Solana SOL/USD $154.87 -2.2% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1045 -0.9% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001447 -0.2%

Notable Statistics:

Bitcoin's large transaction volume surged 54.8%, together with a 23.6% increase in daily active addresses, according to IntoTheBlock data. Currently, 87% of Bitcoin holders are in profit as large transactions spiked from 5,665 to 7,926 in a single day.

Coinglass data shows 47,360 traders liquidated in the past 24 hours for $120.6 million.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez notes Binance top traders buying the Bitcoin dip. He stated, "almost 65.22% of them are going long on Bitcoin."

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/-1 Helium HNT/USD $7.13 +8.2% Floki FLOKI/USD $0.0001577 +5.9% Notcoin NOT/USD $0.009033 +4.2%

Trader Notes: Crypto Con stated that Bitcoin 2024 is the same as 2023 with a one-month lag. The trader predicted, "another local high lining up with 2023…waiting on next local low." He predicts a September recovery.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez predicted that if Bitcoin can close above $65,440, the next local top will be around $86,910.

If #Bitcoin can close above $65,440, the next local top will be around $86,910! pic.twitter.com/w2DXFHuZEt — Ali (@ali_charts) August 27, 2024

Crypto trader Jelle believes there will be a dip early next week, which could be a good opportunity. The trader added, "Hold current prices and a push towards $70,000 wouldn’t surprise me."

More Crypto Online noted Bitcoin "breaking wave 4 support today, casting doubt on its ability to complete a third wave." The prediction of $66,800 points to a tentatively bullish primary outlook. Also, for this bullish outlook to hold, wave B of wave 3 needs to stay above $57,990.

Altcoin Sherpa is curious to know if someone knows something, as there is controlled selling in last few days.

$BTC is at a critical spot, 4h 200 ema + range high. Bizarre controlled selling so far the last few days….wonder if someone knows something pic.twitter.com/67hi32qjVm — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) August 27, 2024

