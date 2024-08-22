Bitcoin Or Nvidia, Which Offers A Better Risk-Adjusted Return?

Cryptocurrencies and equities are perceived as risk-laden investments, and returns might not mean much if one ignores the inherent volatility.
What Happened: Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, has jumped 43% year-to-date, surpassing blue-chip equity indices like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, which have grown 18.51% and 21.35% respectively.
But the King Crypto has also endured sharp corrections this year, the most recent being the Aug. 5 rout, during which it dipped below $50,000.
To get a more accurate picture, consider measuring the excess return a Bitcoin investor obtains for enduring higher volatility.
Bitcoin's Sharpe ratio, a measure of risk-adjusted returns, was -1 as of this writing, according to charting platform Trading View, suggesting that the expected return was lower than that of a risk-free investment, such as a Treasury yield.
The Sharpe ratio was 4 at the start of the month, but the subsequent downturn eroded returns.
See Also: Vice President Kamala Harris To Talk About Inflation Or A Ceasefire In Her Speech At The DNC? Here’s What Crypto Bettors Think
On the other hand, AI powerhouse NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, showed a Sharpe ratio of 2.29, highlighting a better risk-adjusted performance as of this writing.
Note that Nvidia has had a blockbuster run at the equity markets this year, soaring 166% year-to-date.
Why It Matters: The diverging performance reflected Nvidia's growing appeal as a speculative, high-returning investment.
While the early August dip hurt both Bitcoin and Nvidia, the AI-based stock has recovered faster, increasing 8% over the week compared to the apex cryptocurrency’s 4.61% advance.
Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at 60,752.45, up 1.71% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Shares of Nvidia closed 0.98% higher at $128.50 during Wednesday's regular session.
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.