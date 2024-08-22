Pro-Bitcoin Senator Cynthia Lummis Says 'Not A Single Indication' That Kamala Harris Would Be Good For The Crypto Industry

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), a known cryptocurrency and Bitcoin BTC/USD advocate, claimed there is nothing to suggest that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will support the industry, although fresh developments may suggest otherwise.

What Happened: Speaking at the SALT Wyoming Blockchain Symposium Wednesday, Lummis contrasted the Democratic Party's stance with the Republican Party platform, which pledged to protect and promote cryptocurrency activities in the country.

"Donald Trump has spoken positively about digital assets, and he wants to move the needle in this area," the senior Republican remarked.

Fellow Republican Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), a member of the Senate Committee on Banking, weighed in, urging cryptocurrency voters to prioritize their self-interests above everything else.

Scott reminded people of Trump’s promise to fire current SEC Chairman Gary Gensler on the first day 1 of his tenure, an issue that resonates with a sizable section of the cryptocurrency demographic.

"That is the clarity and decision-making that you should consider while voting," Scott remarked.

Why It Matters: The political attack comes even as a policy adviser to Harris' campaign stated that the presidential hopeful would take steps to help grow digital assets.

Furthermore, a democratic-leaning advocacy group, “Crypto for Harris,” held a virtual town hall last week, with encouraging messages from key Democrats like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“My goal is to get something passed out of the Senate and into law by the end of the year,” Schumer declared.

Amid the political battle among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, Trump has reclaimed the lead over Harris in election odds on the cryptocurrency prediction market, Polymarket.

Photo Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

