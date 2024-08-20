Ex-Trump Aide Anthony Scaramucci Dismisses Rumors That Kamala Harris Will Nominate Gary Gensler For Treasury Secretary: 'I Want Crypto To Be Bipartisan'

Anthony Scaramucci, a Democratic-leaning cryptocurrency advocate, refuted rumors that Vice President Kamala Harris will nominate SEC Chairman Gary Gensler as Treasury Secretary if she comes back to power.

What Happened: Scaramucci took to X on Tuesday to address the speculation about the potential nomination. “First off, these rumors aren't true and were well planted before the convention (DNC),” he wrote.

The former White House Communications Director, who served a brief 11-day stint during Donald Trump’s presidency, further cautioned against being a single-issue voter and warned about the pitfalls of electing the former president back.

Lastly, he reiterated his stance of keeping cryptocurrencies as a bipartisan issue.

First off these rumors aren't true and were well planted before the convention. Second be careful being a one issue voter. I know the catastrophe that is Donald Trump. Lastly I want crypto to be bi-partisan and will continue to work on it. https://t.co/jwBfF6l6qN — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 20, 2024

Why It Matters: The rumors of Gensler’s nomination originated from senior Senate staffers, aligning with what leading Republicans have stated on record. However, the SEC Chair has not publicly indicated any plans to leave his current position.

Scaramucci has previously emphasized the importance of positive and bipartisan digital asset regulation. During a virtual town hall interaction organized by the “Crypto for Harris” advocacy group, he stated that cryptocurrency industry leaders wish to maintain neutrality and do not want to battle any particular political side.

The SkyBridge Capital founder has been a vocal critic of Trump’s policies, and despite expressing support for the former President’s stance on cryptocurrency issues, he stated in an interview that he’d want to see the Republican hopeful defeated in November.

